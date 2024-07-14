Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked an oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district of the Russian Rostov region early in the morning on Saturday, July 13, sources in the law enforcement agencies told Kyiv Post.

“The night turned out to be very hot for the Russian oil depot,” the source said.

“SBU drones set fire to ‘bavovna’ [‘cotton’ – typically referring to explosions – ed.] at the facility where various brands of gasoline and diesel fuel with a total volume of 12.5 thousand cubic meters were stored.”

The attack happened around four in the morning on Saturday, resulting in a large fire. Local residents said they first heard an explosion and then saw a plume of smoke coming from the local oil depot.

The Russian Mash Telegram channel reported that the drone fell on the territory of the oil depot, where AI-92, AI-95 gasoline, and diesel fuel are stored. Mash later clarified that the oil depot was attacked by at least two drones.

“One of them fell 20 meters from the industrial site, and the second hit the target,” the message said.

The drone attack was also confirmed by the governor of the region, Vasiliy Golubev.

According to preliminary data from the Russian authorities, there were no deaths or injuries.

Nearly fifty people and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, which was assigned the highest degree of complexity.

“SBU drones continue to implement point economic sanctions against Russia's energy complex, which is working for the war in Ukraine,” the source added.

The source also told Kyiv Post that more than three dozen successful strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries have already significantly reduced Russia's oil refining and revenues.

“And these sanctions will only increase,” the source said.

Moreover, a video capturing yesterday's drone attack on an oil depot in the Rostov region has been published online, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra.

The footage, reportedly from the oil depot, shows a security guard with an anti-drone gun unsuccessfully trying to shoot down the drones.