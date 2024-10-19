Russian Major Dmitry Pervukha was killed in the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk when his car exploded at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported Saturday.

Pervukha had served in the 273rd Intelligence Center (military unit 53847) of the Russian army, HUR wrote.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“As a result of the explosion, the invader involved in war crimes was destroyed,” HUR wrote.

According to HUR, Pervukha was the so-called “chief of staff for the service of the troops and security of the military service.’”

Advertisement

Since Russia started its full-scale Ukraine invasion in February 2022, HUR has carried out numerous assassinations of military targets via car bomb in Russian-occupied territories.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Victory Would Bring ‘Chaos’: French FM