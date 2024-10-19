Russian Major Dmitry Pervukha was killed in the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk when his car exploded at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported Saturday.

Pervukha had served in the 273rd Intelligence Center (military unit 53847) of the Russian army, HUR wrote.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“As a result of the explosion, the invader involved in war crimes was destroyed,” HUR wrote.

According to HUR, Pervukha was the so-called “chief of staff for the service of the troops and security of the military service.’”

Advertisement

Since Russia started its full-scale Ukraine invasion in February 2022, HUR has carried out numerous assassinations of military targets via car bomb in Russian-occupied territories.