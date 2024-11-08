Outgoing US President Joe Biden spoke for the first time the elections and the disastrous Democratic defeat, which many party leaders blame on the elderly leader. Biden said he would facilitate an orderly transition and reminded Americans that many of his administrations economic policies have yet to fully kick in - including the some one-trillion-dollar invested in infrastructure. Speaking to his supporters, Biden said: "Remember, a defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up...The American spirit endures….We are going to be OK...but we need to keep the faith.’

US president-elect Donald Trump has chosen Susie Wiles, his 2024 campaign manager, as his White House chief of staff, in the first major appointment to his new administration. On the foreign policy side, names being floated included former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former US ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker and former Fox News contributor and former US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. election, praised him for showing courage when a gunman tried to assassinate him, and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with the Republican president-elect. In his first public remarks since Trump's win, Putin said Trump had acted like a real man during an assassination attempt on him while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July. “He behaved, in my opinion, in a very correct way, courageously, like a real man," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. "I take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election." Putin said remarks Trump had made during the election campaign about Ukraine and restoring relations with Russia deserved attention. “What was said about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to bring about the end of the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion this deserves attention at least," said Putin. Trump said during campaigning that he could bring peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but has given few details on how he would seek to end the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two. The 72-year-old Kremlin chief gave just one note of caution: "I do not know what is going to happen now. I have no clue." - Reuters

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Budapest at a summit of European leaders hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, Ukraine’s Volodomyr Zelensky had some hard words for colleagues - saying they need to stop cozying up to Russian President Putin and show strength. “We need sufficient weapons, not support in talks. Hugs with Putin will not help. Some leaders have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse. He thinks only about wars and will not change. Only pressure can put limits on him.”

At the European summit in Budapest, leaders urged Donald Trump from afar to avoid trade wars, maintain support for Ukraine and to refrain from unsettling the global order following his victory in the U.S. presidential election. They agreed on the need to take more responsibility for their security and rely less on the United States.

Advertisement

““We need sufficient weapons, not support in talks. Hugs with Putin will not help. Some leaders have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse. He thinks only about wars and will not change. Only pressure can put limits on him” — Volodymyr Zelensky

The Prince of Wales has described the past year as the "hardest year" of his life. Speaking to reporters at the end of his visit to South Africa, Prince William talked about how he has coped after both his wife and his father were diagnosed with cancer. "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he said after being asked how his year has been after a difficult year for the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace revealed the King had cancer in February and would begin treatment. Just six weeks later it was announced the Princess of Wales was undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis - BBC

A Chinese-owned electronics plant in Russia's Leningrad region has ceased operations, highlighting the growing impact of Western sanctions on Moscow over its war against Ukraine and the shifting dynamics of foreign business in Russia. According to a report by the Kommersant newspaper on November 7, TPV Technology, a Hong Kong-based company known as the world's largest manufacturer of computer monitors, halted production at its Shushary facility, which had been assembling TV sets for major brands like Philips, Sony, and Sharp. The plant in western Russia, operational since 2011, is now in the process of selling off components and equipment. The closure comes amid increasing concerns over secondary sanctions from the United States and European Union, which have targeted companies -- in particular those from China -- doing business with Russia - RFE/RL

Advertisement

This Briefing is reprinted with the author's permission. Please find the original here.