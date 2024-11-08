  • In southern Donetsk oblast, Russian forces have made advances in several areas along a 20km wide front.Russian forces have seized control of several small towns and advanced up to 9km in some areas within the space of a week. These advances follow from Russia gaining control of Vuhledar at the beginning of October 2024.
  • Also in southern Donetsk oblast, Russian forces seized the town of Hirnyk and claim to have captured Kurakhivka. 15km southeast of Pokrvosk, Russia seized Selydove, which likely further sets conditions for Russia to threaten the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
  • Russia continues to prioritise the southern Donetsk frontlines maintaining favourable force ratios in this sector, which partly explains the increased pace of Russian advances. Despite heavy personnel losses,Russia continues to recruit in high numbers to sustain its operations in southern Ukraine.
