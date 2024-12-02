Thousands of Syrian insurgents took over most of Aleppo on Saturday, establishing positions in the country’s largest city and controlling its airport before expanding their shock offensive to a nearby province. They faced little to no resistance from government troops, according to fighters and activists. A war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized control of Aleppo International airport, the first international airport to be controlled by insurgents. The fighters claimed they seized the airport and posted pictures from there. Thousands of fighters also moved on, facing almost no opposition from government forces, to seize towns and villages in northern Hama, a province where they had a presence before being expelled by government troops in 2016. They claimed Saturday evening to have entered the city of Hama. The swift and surprise offensive is a huge embarrassment for Syria’s President Bashar Assad and raises questions about his armed forces’ preparedness. The insurgent offensive launched from their stronghold in the country’s northwest appeared to have been planned for years. It also comes at a time when Assad’s allies were preoccupied with their own conflicts. - AP

In a highly-risky roll of the dice move (my interpretation) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned home Saturday after his meeting with Donald Trump without assurances the president-elect will back away from threatened tariffs on all products from the major American trading partner. Trump called the talks “productive” but signaled no retreat from a pledge that Canada says unfairly lumps it in with Mexico over the flow of drugs and migrants into the United States. After the leaders’ hastily arranged dinner Friday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trudeau spoke of “an excellent conversation” but offered no details. Trump said in a Truth Social post later Saturday that they discussed “many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address.” For issues in need of such cooperation, Trump cited fentanyl and the “Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration,” fair trade deals “that do not jeopardize American Workers” and the U.S. trade deficit with its ally to the north. Trump asserted that the prime minister had made “a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation” of American families from fentanyl from China reaching the United States through its neighbors. The U.S., he said, “will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims to the scourge of this Drug Epidemic.” - AP

Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili said she would not leave office when her term ends next month, telling FRANCE 24 that the Caucasus country’s embattled government had no legitimacy because it was approved by an “illegitimate, one-party parliament”. Separately, RFE/RL reported that journalists covering large anti-government protests in Georgia say they have been deliberately targeted by security forces, with many reporting that they were beaten and required hospitalization. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in downtown Tbilisi for two consecutive nights after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of Georgia's EU integration process until 2028. Georgian police have used water cannon, blinding strobe lights and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Polling stations have opened in Romania, where millions are casting their ballots in a crucial parliamentary election. The vote comes just one week after a highly controversial first round of the presidential race, which saw relatively unknown populist candidate Călin Georgescu win 23% of the vote. Sunday’s parliamentary race is the most important vote in Romania, as it determines the country’s new government and prime minister. There are concerns however that it may be overshadowed by the chaos that ensued from last week’s presidential vote. While the president has significant decision-making powers in Romania, particularly in areas such as national security and foreign policy, it’s the prime minister that heads the government - Euronews

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he intends to nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, in an extraordinary announcement that once in office Trump would move to replace the current director, Christopher Wray, before his term expires. Trump’s interest in Patel speaks to his urge to fill top law enforcement and intelligence positions with supporters who may be open to carrying out his demands for specific investigations as well as inoculating the president against possible future probes. It also sets up another potentially explosive confirmation battle in the Senate, where members are already bracing for how they’ll navigate a slew of unorthodox Trump picks - CNN

Trump has selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, real-estate magnate Charles Kushner, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to France. The president-elect cited Kushner’s successful business background and experience in real estate as justification for the decision - WSJ

Russian police raided several bars and nightclubs across Moscow on Saturday as part of the government’s crackdown on “LGBTQ+ propaganda,” state media reported. Smartphones, laptops and video cameras were seized, while clubgoers had their documents inspected by officers, Russia’s Tass news agency said, citing sources in law enforcement. The raids come exactly a year since Russia’s Supreme Court ruled that the “LGBTQ+ movement” should be banned as an “extremist organization.” Its decision followed a decades-long crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has touted “traditional family values” as a cornerstone of his quarter-century in power. Footage shared on social media appeared to show partygoers being ordered by police to lie on the floor as officers moved through Moscow’s Arma nightclub. The capital’s Mono bar was also targeted, Russian media reported. Police also detained the head of the “Men Travel” tour agency on Saturday under anti-LGBT laws, Tass reported. The news agency said that the 48-year-old was suspected of preparing a trip for “the supporters of nontraditional sexual values” to visit Egypt over Russia’s New Year’s holidays. The raids mirror the concerns of Russian activists who warned that Moscow’s designation of the “LGBTQ+ movement” as “extremist” — despite it not being an official entity — could see Russian authorities crack down at will on groups or individuals - AP

Fears of deportation are running high among the estimated 1.3 million documented and undocumented immigrants living in Los Angeles. Many are attending workshops about their rights if they're confronted by federal officials. City officials are taking Trump's declarations seriously. “We would be foolish to underestimate him, to not believe his rhetoric," a city council member said. "And that's why we are trying to prepare instead of being caught off guard." Trump is considering punishing sanctuary cities by withholding federal funding from states and municipalities that don't cooperate with the deportation plan - CBS News

Britain was warned of Russian attempts to encourage Mauritian claims to the Chagos Islands. Government officials and ministers were told President Vladimir Putin’s officials attempted to stir up support among Mauritian politicians for a claim over the Chagos Islands as a way of undermining British interests, according to a source familiar with the discussions. “Russia is doing more than supporting Mauritius – they are actively promoting the case for Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Islands”, a former Whitehall source said. Foreign Office sources said they were “well aware” of the tactics that “malign actors” have deployed in relation to the Chagos deal - The Telegraph

This Briefing is reprinted with the author's permission. Please find the original here.