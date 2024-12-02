German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit on Monday, Dec. 2, marking his first trip to the Ukrainian capital in two and a half years. The visit aims to show solidarity with Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

For the first time in 2.5 years, German Chancellor Scholz has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/odB5bCyusQ

According to Tagesschau, Scholz is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the current situation on the front lines and potential diplomatic efforts to end the war. These talks come as the world anticipates the policies of the incoming US administration under Donald Trump.

The German Chancellor is also expected to announce additional arms shipments worth €650 million, set to arrive in December.

"I travelled to Kyiv last night by train through a country defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for over 1,000 days," Scholz wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) upon arrival.

"Ukraine can rely on us. We say what we do. And we do what we say," he added.