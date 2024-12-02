German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit on Monday, Dec. 2, marking his first trip to the Ukrainian capital in two and a half years. The visit aims to show solidarity with Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

According to Tagesschau, Scholz is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the current situation on the front lines and potential diplomatic efforts to end the war. These talks come as the world anticipates the policies of the incoming US administration under Donald Trump.

The German Chancellor is also expected to announce additional arms shipments worth €650 million, set to arrive in December.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"I travelled to Kyiv last night by train through a country defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for over 1,000 days," Scholz wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) upon arrival.

Advertisement

"Ukraine can rely on us. We say what we do. And we do what we say," he added.

This visit underscores Germany’s role as Ukraine’s strongest European ally. Scholz last visited Kyiv in June 2022 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The visit follows a Nov.29 phone call between Scholz and Zelensky, during which they discussed Scholz’s recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Nov.15, Scholz spoke with Putin for the first time in nearly two years, urging him to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine.

‘Our Army Lacks the Strength’: Zelensky Advocates for Diplomacy Over Force to Reclaim Land
Other Topics of Interest

‘Our Army Lacks the Strength’: Zelensky Advocates for Diplomacy Over Force to Reclaim Land

Zelensky said that his country is in a “complicated period” of the war, but “there will be no capitulation from the side of Ukraine.”

This call was reportedly coordinated with US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky, however, criticized the call, warning against engaging in dialogue with Putin, describing it as a potential "Pandora’s box."

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
‘We Will Spend Every Dollar Appropriated’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 3 War in Ukraine
‘We Will Spend Every Dollar Appropriated’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 3
By John Moretti
3h ago
Zelensky Presses Scholz For ‘Fundamental’ Support to Help Ukraine Beat Back Russia Zelensky
Zelensky Presses Scholz For ‘Fundamental’ Support to Help Ukraine Beat Back Russia
By AFP
8h ago
‘Our Army Lacks the Strength’: Zelensky Advocates for Diplomacy Over Force to Reclaim Land War in Ukraine
‘Our Army Lacks the Strength’: Zelensky Advocates for Diplomacy Over Force to Reclaim Land
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
FT: Ukrainian Army Desertions Double from Past Two Years’ Numbers War in Ukraine
FT: Ukrainian Army Desertions Double from Past Two Years’ Numbers
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Joe Biden Issues Pardon to His Son Hunter
Next » World Briefing: December 1, 2024