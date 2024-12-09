The conference is organized by the Ukrainian Association of Fintech and Innovative Companies (UAFIC). According to Rostyslav Dyuk, Chairman of the Association, artificial intelligence is currently driving transformations in the banking industry and is the basis for financial stability in times of war.

This year we offer a deep dive into the future of technologies that are already changing the financial sector. It is obvious that artificial intelligence will become a booster of the evolution of finance. We need to anticipate these changes and prepare in advance to mitigate potential risks. At the conference, we will focus on the intricacies of regulatory policy, the impact of technology on the availability of capital and inclusiveness of services, and talk about the next step in the development of banks - neobanks Rostyslav Dyuk, Chairman of the Board of UAFIC.

The future of the digital economy in terms of AI and other innovations will be discussed by government regulators and financial and technology leaders from Ukraine and the world. More than 30 speakers will join the discussion, including: FUIB CEO Serhiy Chernenko, FUIB Supervisory Board member Rosa Tapanova, OTP BANK CEO Volodymyr Mudryi, Arsenal Insurance shareholder Maryna Avdeeva, Universal Bank CEO Iryna Starominska, Zarina Odinaieva, Program Manager for Digital Financial Services and Credit Infrastructure, IFC; Anna Rogers, Director, International Development, TheCityUK; Yulia Vitka, Deputy Project Manager, USAID Investment for Business Resilience Project; Anton Tyutyun, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Oschadbank; John Owens, Senior Innovation, Digital & Financial Services Advisor John Owens and others

The UAFIN.TECH 2024 program will explore the evolutionary impact of technology in different sectors of finance and from different perspectives. The event will consist of discussion panels and keynote speeches by individual experts:

Future of Regulation/ Digital Economy

Future of Banking

Future of Culture Digitalization

Future Access 2 Finance

Future of Technology

FireChat - The Future of NeoBanks

The conference will be held offline and online. You can choose your option to participate in the key fintech event in Ukraine on the official website of the event. A 10% discount on tickets is available under the promo code KYIVPOST10.

The event is implemented with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in partnership with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the UK Government's Good Governance Fund in Ukraine (GGF). The event was also made possible thanks to the support of innovative technology partner Hitachi Vantara and technology partner LanTec. The general media partner of the event is the TV channel "We are Ukraine+". Media partners: Fintech insider, We-Ukraine, mind.ua, delo.ua, dev.ua, the Independent Association of Banks of Ukraine (NABU), the Association of Banks of Ukraine (AUB), and MTIBU. The security partner of the event is SHERIFF. Brand partner - Indposhiv.