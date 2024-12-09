A group of men raised the Syrian opposition flag atop the country’s embassy in Moscow on Monday.

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, whose regime was backed by the Kremlin, was ousted on Sunday and reportedly sought refuge in Moscow alongside his family.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

However, an embassy representative told Russian state media TASS that the embassy resumes work under the new flag, hinting at its approval.

“Today the embassy opened and is working normally under a new flag,” the representative said.

TASS said the official flag of the deposed regime was “taken down the day before after the opposition took over power in the country” and the opposition flag was raised on Monday morning. 

An AFP journalist who witnessed the act said the men clapped and sang as they raised the flag under falling snow.

Advertisement

The flag, which is a modified version of the flag first used in 1932 when Syria gained independence from France, features three red stars in the middle and is used by the opposition to demonstrate independence from the Assad regime.

Assad had ruled Syria with an iron fist for more than two decades, albeit relying on backing from Tehran and Moscow in recent years, but the regime fell on Sunday morning as rebels marched into the country’s capital Damascus following a lightning offensive.

The overthrowing of Assad marked an important chapter in the Syrian Civil War that started in 2011 and rekindled a conflict that has largely remained quiet in recent years, prompting widespread uncertainty in the region.

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Supporting Syrian Rebels, Escalating Tensions at UN
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Supporting Syrian Rebels, Escalating Tensions at UN

The Kremlin claims that Ukrainian intelligence agencies of backing Syrian rebels as Kyiv denies involvement in the ongoing offensive by Islamist groups, testing nerves at the UN.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
The Fall of Syria’s Assad Reveals Limitation of Russia’s Military, Global Influence Ukraine
ANALYSIS: The Fall of Syria’s Assad Reveals Limitation of Russia’s Military, Global Influence
By Katie Livingstone
5h ago
Moscow-Backed Assad Regime Ousted in Syria, Rebels Claim BREAKING Middle East
Moscow-Backed Assad Regime Ousted in Syria, Rebels Claim
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Supporting Syrian Rebels, Escalating Tensions at UN Ukraine
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Supporting Syrian Rebels, Escalating Tensions at UN
By Katie Livingstone
Dec. 4
France’s Macron Warns Against ‘Double Standards’ in World Conflicts Ukraine
France’s Macron Warns Against ‘Double Standards’ in World Conflicts
By AFP
Oct. 6
Sponsored content
« Previous AI, Banks, and Financial Services: What Will The Main Ukrainian Fintech Conference UAFIN.TECH 2024 Be About?
Next » ‘People Are Freezing’: Ukraine Workers Rush to Repair Power Station