Kernel’s book The Path of Grain serves as an unconventional diplomatic tool, telling the global community about the challenges faced by Ukraine’s agricultural exporters. Beyond winning a prestigious design award, the publication plays a significant role on the international stage, representing Ukraine at key diplomatic venues, including the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A Story of Resilience Amid War

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The war in Ukraine continues. Amid the loss of cultivated land due to occupation and landmines and the shelling of port infrastructure, more than 400 million people across 100 countries who rely on Ukrainian agricultural products face daily food insecurity. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, every hectare of Ukrainian farmland feeds 18 people worldwide.

Advertisement

Photo by press service Kernel

Recognizing their global responsibility, Ukrainian agricultural producers and exporters remain committed to fulfilling their international obligations despite wartime conditions. Thanks to the efforts of thousands of industry workers, the agro-industrial sector continues to be the backbone of Ukraine’s economy while also presenting opportunities for foreign investment, particularly in post-war reconstruction projects.

Despite the ongoing challenges of war, maritime agro-exports have shown positive momentum. In 2024, Ukraine’s agricultural exports reached $24.5 billion, marking the second-highest result after the record year of 2021. However, just as three years ago, when the blockade of Greater Odesa’s ports and uncertainty over export routes threatened global food security, these risks remain severe today.

The Path of Grain was created to keep the world’s attention on the challenges facing Ukraine’s agricultural sector. Designed as a unique diplomatic gift, the book is presented to diplomatic missions, partners, thought leaders, and participants in international negotiations who play a crucial role in supporting Ukraine during the war, fostering its agricultural sector, and strengthening its export potential.

Advertisement

Photo by agency Postmen

A Concept Born from War

The Path of Grain is a limited-edition book conceived and initiated by Kernel, Ukraine’s largest grain exporter. What makes this book special is its powerful storytelling of modern history—capturing the blockade of seaports due to Russian aggression, the signing of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the attacks on agricultural infrastructure, and the launch of Ukraine’s independent grain corridor with the support of the Armed Forces—through evocative photography and illustrations by Ukrainian artists.

Katerina Spivakova, Director of Communications and GR, Kernel. Photo by press service Kernel.

Advertisement

“This book is about resilience, leadership, and the unwavering spirit of Ukraine’s farmers and exporters. It tells how grain continues its journey to people worldwide, even under the harshest conditions of full-scale war. Today, just as three years ago, Ukraine’s agricultural sector needs support—its fields, infrastructure, and Odesa’s ports remain under constant attack. They require protection—through sufficient weaponry, air defense, diplomacy, and sanctions for every war crime,” explains Kateryna Spivakova, Director of Communications and Government Relations at Kernel.

Photo by press service Kernel

The artistic design of the book was created by the communications agency Postmen, with contributions from Oleksii Chekal, who was also responsible for the book’s typography in collaboration with Fixel font.

The book opens with an address from the President of Ukraine and a foreword by renowned Ukrainian historian Yaroslav Hrytsak, who traces the journey of Ukrainian grain through history to the present day.

Advertisement

A Cultural Diplomacy Project

The book was first introduced to the public at the Grain from Ukraine 2024 presidential summit. Today, The Path of Grain actively serves its diplomatic mission: In January, it was presented to the EU Commissioner for Agriculture at the International Agricultural Exhibition in Berlin and at Ukrainian House events at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photographs from the art book are displayed in EU diplomatic missions across the Global South and Ukrainian embassies worldwide.

The book’s unique concept, The Path of Grain, has already been recognized as the winner in the “Visual Storytelling” category at the Best Book Design 2024 competition, held as part of the International Book Arsenal Festival. Alongside other finalists, The Path of Grain will be showcased at the world-renowned Leipzig and Frankfurt Book Fairs in 2025, competing in the “World’s Most Beautiful Books” contest by Buchkunst.