Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday decried Western proposals to send troops to Ukraine to maintain a potential peace deal, calling it “completely unacceptable.” 

Speaking to reporters after the high-stakes talks with top US diplomats in Riyadh on ending Moscow’s Ukraine invasion, Lavrov rejected all proposals of foreign troop deployments to Ukraine, NATO or not. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Lavrov reiterated the Kremlin’s narrative that NATO’s eastward expansion is to blame for Moscow’s invasion. 

“President [Vladimir] Putin stressed more than once that NATO’S expansion and the absorption of Ukraine by NATO was a direct threat to the Russian Federation and our sovereignty,” Lavrov said. 

Advertisement

“And we explained today that any appearance by armed forces from the NATO countries under some flag, under the European flag or under [any] flags, doesn’t change anything. It is of course completely unacceptable,” he added, according to The Guardian

Following the talks on Tuesday, the US and Russia agreed to partially restore embassy staffing and the exploration of economic interests with Russia after the invasion was over. However, details of an in-person meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have yet to be determined. 

On Monday, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said London is open to sending troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the idea for German troops, calling it “premature” later the same day. 

Russia Rejects EU Participation in Peace Talks Unless It Ends Military Aid
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Rejects EU Participation in Peace Talks Unless It Ends Military Aid

Moscow has ruled out the EU’s role in Ukraine peace talks unless Europe halts arms supplies to Kyiv and accuses the EU of seeking Russia’s strategic defeat.

Both Washington and Moscow ruled out Ukrainian and European participation in current talks, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowing not to recognize the results in Riyadh due to Kyiv’s lack of participation. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on NATO
Believe in the ZSU, NATO Reality Check, It Sure Seemed Like a War to Me Ukraine
OPINION: Believe in the ZSU, NATO Reality Check, It Sure Seemed Like a War to Me
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Kremlin Says Ukraine Settlement ‘Impossible’ Without Addressing Wider Security Issues Ukraine
Kremlin Says Ukraine Settlement ‘Impossible’ Without Addressing Wider Security Issues
By AFP
6h ago
Munich Chairman Gets Emotional About Loss of ‘Common Values’ in US-EU Alliance Ukraine
Munich Chairman Gets Emotional About Loss of ‘Common Values’ in US-EU Alliance
By Katie Livingstone
23h ago
Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison Ukraine
Moscow Furious Over Italy’s ‘Third Reich’ Comparison
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Zelensky Slams US-Russia Talks, Urges ‘Fair’ Negotiations Ukraine
Zelensky Slams US-Russia Talks, Urges ‘Fair’ Negotiations
By AFP
29m ago
Should China, Brazil, UN Be Part of Post-War Peacekeeping Force in Ukraine? Ukraine
OPINION: Should China, Brazil, UN Be Part of Post-War Peacekeeping Force in Ukraine?
By Steve Brown
41m ago
Russia Rejects EU Participation in Peace Talks Unless It Ends Military Aid Zelensky
Russia Rejects EU Participation in Peace Talks Unless It Ends Military Aid
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Ukrainian Special Ops Team Storms Industrial Site, Takes Out All Russian Troops Drones
Ukrainian Special Ops Team Storms Industrial Site, Takes Out All Russian Troops
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Erdogan and Zelensky Meet in Ankara Amid US-Russia Talks
Next » N. Korean Troops and Upgraded Missiles Boost Russia’s War Effort – Budanov