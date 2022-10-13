The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted on Thursday, Oct. 13, to adopt a resolution on recognizing Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia as a terrorist one, a Ukrainian lawmaker and member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Oleksiy Honcharenko, has said.

“PACE has just adopted a powerful resolution on Ukraine! For-99 delegates. One abstained. This is a historical result! Full support of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,” Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram.

He noted that the resolution contains paragraphs that, among other things, recognize Vladimir Putin’s regime in the Russian Federation as a terrorist one. “This is a powerful signal on a global scale, and this is another step for Russia to be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism,” Honcharenko stressed.

Honcharenko also said that in the resolution, for the first time in history, the Council of Europe stated that a particular country (in this case, Ukraine) should be given weapons. “We are talking about air defense systems to protect civilians,” the lawmaker said.

He added that PACE also recognized Russia’s presence in the UN Security Council as illegal since there are no legal grounds for the Russian Federation to remain in the Council. He also stressed the need to establish an international tribunal as soon as possible.

“Another step that brings us closer to the international isolation of Russia! We are working further for the sake of Ukraine’s victory,” Honcharenko wrote, summing up.

