Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces have been released in a long anticipated prisoner exchange between the two nations.

This evening, June 29, the prisoner exchange saw the release of 59 fighters of the National Guard, 43 soldiers from the Azov Battalion, 30 members of the Ukrainian Navy, 28 troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 17 State Border Guards, 9 Territorial Defense personnel, and 1 National police officer.

No further information has been provided, with more details expected to be issued by the Ukrainian government shortly.

The prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow follows yesterday’s release of 17 Ukrainians, mostly servicemen, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed on June 28. Five of the former prisoners were injured and required urgent treatment, the Ukrainian government said in a post on Telegram. Ukraine released 15 Russian prisoners as part of the swap, it added.

Several exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv have taken place since Russia invaded on February 24. In mid-June, the two countries exchanged the bodies of killed soldiers, with Ukraine receiving the bodies of 64 fighters who died defending the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

 

Jay Beecher is a British journalist now living in Kyiv. Having written for top British newspapers such as the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, his favorite topics to cover are crime and politics. Beecher came to Ukraine in May and spent time on the front lines in the east reporting on Russian war crimes.
