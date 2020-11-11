Ukrainian electronic music scene is one of the most vibrant industries in the country and its players don’t go unnoticed by the international community.

In the most recent update, U.K. DJ Magazine, also known as DJ Mag, has put three Ukrainian electronic acts on its annual rankings of the world’s best DJs published on Nov. 7.

Hardcore techno DJ and producer Miss K8, or Kateryna Kremko, ranked 54th in the media’s Top 100 DJs list. She first made it into the ranking in 2014, steadily climbing it over the years.

could be interesting for you: Examine the most contemporary Ukraine news that came out today.

“My highest position so far,” Kremko wrote on Facebook. “I’m very grateful for your strong support!”

According to the magazine, the artist is best known for “dropping bass like an earthquake.” The outlet also praised Miss K8 for a fruitful year in releases and live performances, including the gigs at the Defqon.1 festival, DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs Virtual Festival and “a skull-crushing birthday live-set for fans while in lockdown.”

The Artbat duo of Artur Kryvenko and Vitalii Limarenko is 40th in another ranking of Alternative Top 100 DJs. French David Guetta, who tops this year’s Top 100 DJs, called the duo the rising stars of 2020. Guetta’s favorite tune of the years is Artbat’s collaboration with CamelPhat on “For A Feeling.”

“I’m a huge fan of Artbat and I think they can become even bigger than they already are,” Guetta told DJ Mag journalists.

Since its foundation in 2015, the duo has been topping international charts and attracting millions of views on YouTube with live-sets. In 2019, Artbat was recognized as the breakthrough of the year at the international DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain.

The duo is followed by one of Ukraine’s most successful electronic artists, Anastasia Topolskaia, or DJ Nastia, on 54th place in the alternative list.

Mostly known as a techno DJ, Topolskaia also plays D&B (drum and bass), house and jungle. Normally having a jam-packed schedule, the artist plays hundreds of gigs at the world’s most influential electronic festivals and venues. In 2019, Topolskaia launched the Nechto Records label and was a resident of British BBC Radio 1.

The world’s best DJ, according to DJ Mag, Guetta was described as the one “breaking dance music in America with a string of huge hits.” He’s followed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and Alok.

The Alternative Top 100 DJs is topped by Belgian techno artist Charlotte de Witte. Carl Cox, Claptone, Adam Beyer and Amelie Lens come next.

The magazine has been compiling the top 100 list starting in 1993. Since the ranking was dominated by EDM (electronic dance music) and trance, in 2018, the outlet launched the alternative list to give a platform to and recognize the Djs of other genres in the world of electronic music.