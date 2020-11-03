President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed accusations that Ukraine is selling forbidden chemical weapons to Azerbaijan, which is fighting a war against the unrecognized Armenia-backed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

On Nov. 1, Armenian film director Sarik Andreasyan wrote in an Instagram post that the Ukrainian president had sold white phosphorus munitions to Azerbaijan. Two days later, on Nov. 3, Zelensky forcefully denied the claim, which appears to lack any factual backing.

A friend of Zelensky from the movie industry, Andreasyan said that Ukraine had sold the banned weapons just to “tighten friendly bonds” with Azerbaijan and that now Zelensky has “blood on his hands.”

The Ukrainian president, in turn, called this claim “Russian propaganda.”

In a 529-word Facebook post, Zelensky asked Andreasyan to stop spreading fake news and said that Ukraine is “totally against wars and provocations on military issues,” in part because it has been struggling with its own war against Russia in the Donbas for six years.

“Ukraine certainly does not support supplying any weapons to anyone. Unlike another notorious country, which supplies weapons to everyone,” Zelensky said, referring to Russia. “Because wars for this country are their bread and butter.”

Nevertheless, Zelensky said Ukrainians have grown used to fighting Russia’s disinformation.

“We have immunity against it. So does Europe,” Zelensky said. “But you (Armenians) have to gain it.”