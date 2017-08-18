Although the bulk of Ukraine’s exports are industrial and agricultural commodities, some of the other goods made in the country have seen an extraordinary rise in popularity abroad in recent years. At home, the made-in-Ukraine craze is still going strong, and local producers keep racking up domestic sales, but a few producers have won a share of foreign markets. The Kyiv Post picked out some of the best products that were created by Ukrainians and are loved abroad.

MyBOOKmark

This Ukrainian company produces quirky bookmarks that look like legs sticking out of a book. The company sells more than 150 kinds of handmade bookmarks, including traditional designs with people’s legs — men’s and women’s in different shoes, socks, and in a range of positions,— and also bookmarks in themed or seasonal collections. One of their most popular items is based on the Wicked Witch of the East’s legs sticking out f r o m under Dorothy’s house in “The Wizard of Oz.” They mostly sell their handcrafted products through the e-commerce websites Etsy, Amazon, and Fancy. According to the company, customers mostly buy the products to give as interesting and unusual gifts. The company’s bookmarks are in high demand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Australia and South America.

Bookmark – Hr 520–780 ($20–30).

www.mybookmark-shop.com

Vita Kin

A Ukrainian designer Vita Kin, inspired by ancient traditions and techniques, creates embroidered dresses and blouses that are now popular all over the world. Her clothes are sold in boutiques in the world’s fashion capitals — London, Paris, Milan, Berlin and New York, — as well as other cities in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Numerous fashion stylists, bloggers, and celebrities wear apparel by Vita Kin, including the lead singer of the Florence and the Machine band Florence Welch, and U.S. burlesque dancer and model Dita Von Teese. Light and loose, yet elegant and classy, Kin’s clothes are perfect summer- wear for any occasion.

Dress — Hr 16,025–63,565 ($626– 2,483), blouse — Hr 13,340–49,000 ($521–1,914).

www.vitakin.net

Petcube

Petcube is probably the most successful IT startup launched by Ukrainians, and reportedly also one of the favorite mobile apps of British actress Emma Watson. Developed by a Ukrainian team that is now based in the U.S., Petcube helps pet owners stay in touch with their cats and dogs when they’re away. It uses a cube-shaped device that has a camera, a laser pointer, and speakers, and is controlled via a mobile app. Watson, the owner of two cats, called Petcube “life changing” in an interview with the lifestyle website Coveteur. Since its foundation in 2012, Petcube has sold over 100,000 devices in 18 countries.

Petcube Bites (camera with treats) — Hr 6,474 ($249), Petcube Play (camera with laser) — Hr 5,174 ($199).

www.petcube.com

Kachorovska Atelier

Kachorovska Atelier sells ready-to wear and custom-made shoes. It’s a family business with over 50 years of history, guided by the idea of making high-quality shoes. They bring genuine leather and heels from Italy to make stylish and comfortable shoes for both men and women. The products are sold abroad through their website, and the company has taken orders from Western Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia. Some foreign clients visit the atelier in Kyiv and order up to 10 pairs at a time, the company says.

Female high-heel pumps — Hr 2,284 ($88), male espadrilles — Hr 1,787 ($69).

www.kachorovska.com

Konstantin Kofta

Ukrainian designer Konstantin Kofta creates bold accessories — his leather bags and backpacks resemble architectural elements like pillars, natural objects like stones, and parts of the human body, and look very realistic. Although dark and serious, the accessories still look elegant and appear to carry philosophical messages. Kofta presented one of his last collections, “Fear,” at the New York Fashion week in 2016 along with the U.S.-based designer Zam Barrett. His brand won acclaim from the fashion blogger Hwahwa Lala, famous for her Gothic all-black looks, who occasionally shows off leather accessories by the Ukrainian designer on Instagram.

Backpack — Hr 25,500–60,000 ($981–2,308).

www.kofta.com.ua

Ohhio

This brand is famous for its chunky wool blankets knitted with extremely large needles or by hand. Two years ago the brand’s founder, Anna Marinenko, started selling her products through the e-commerce website Etsy, where the chunky blankets quickly gained popularity. Today Ohhio sells blankets through their own website and attracts admirers from all over the world. The brand’s Instagram account now has 247,000 followers.

Blanket — Hr 4,394–12,948 ($169– 498), pet mat — Hr 1,794 ($69).

www.ohhio.com