Police currently have five suspects in custody, three of

whom are believed to have been directly involved in the Dec. 25 beating of

Chornovol.

Mykola Chynchyn, the head of the interior ministry’s

investigation department, said that

the Klitschko brothers were closely associated with the same organized crime

syndicate of which one of the suspects, Oleksandr Kotenko, had allegedly been a

member.

In a Dec. 27 statement, he said that Kotenko was a member of

the Borys Savlokhov gang, which was part of the Viktor Rybalko organized crime

group. The Klitschko brothers allegedly were closely involved in Rybalko’s

organization, according to Chynchyn. Rybalko was killed in 2005.

Through his UDAR party website, Vitali Klitschko vehemently

denied the link and said he will sue Chynchyn for slander, libel and defamation

of character. He furthermore called the accusations deceitful and baseless.

“Instead of conducting an objective investigation and

finding the real perpetrators of the crime, (including) those who gave the

orders to beat Tetyana Chornovol, the office of (Interior Minister Vitaliy)

Zakharchenko has resorted to the usual provocations and actually is covering up

for the criminals,” stated Vitali Klitschko. “Thus, we will speak in court with

those who were entrusted to voice lies and nonsense.”

The nation’s chief investigator also said that opposition

lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytsky and David Zhvania, a member of parliament who quit

the ruling Party of Regions after the

Nov. 30 police beatings of protesters, were connected to suspect Serhiy

Kotenko, the 29-year-old younger brother of Oleksandr Kotenko.

Serhiy Kotenko was as of July the director of and 40

percent owner of a company that is the license holder of TVi, a television

outlet that until April was known for its investigations

of high-level corruption. In April a new group of owners took over the

muckraking television channel, which for three months underwent a swirl of

ownership changes.

Six months ago Serhiy Kotenko purchased the sports utility vehicle

that was used to block the path of Chornovol’s car several times early on Dec.

25 from another suspect in custody, Oleksandr Khramtsov, according to police.

Khramtsov told the police that he is still the registered owner because Serhiy

Kotenko hasn’t paid him in full for the vehicle.

Kniazhytsky, a former general director of TVi before winning

a parliamentary seat in October 2012, told the Kyiv Post that “our paths never

crossed at TVi,” when asked to comment about Serhiy Kotenko. “I said the same

thing to the police on Dec. 26, therefore I’m surprised the police said this in

a statement today.”

Zhvania told the Kyiv Post in a telephone conversation that he doesn’t know who Serhiy Kotenko is, and has no affiliation with the owners of TVi.

Chynchyn also accused opposition lawmaker Volodymyr

Polochaninov of the Batkivshchyna party for having ties to Khramtsov and Andriy

Nasikovsky, the latter of whom is also a suspect in custody.

Polochaninov admitted to the Kyiv Post in a Facebook message

that both are his acquaintances through their common interest in soccer.

“That’s all. I don’t have any other connections,” said

Polochaninov. “They like sports, so do I. You don’t ask everybody in a gym for

their curriculum vitae (resumes) and their life stories.”

Also accused of having “close ties” to the suspects were

UDAR party members Yevhen Oharkov, Dmytro Kreinyn and Ihor Opadchiy, the latter

two of whom are Kyiv Oblast council lawmakers.

When reached for comment by phone an UDAR press officer

wouldn’t comment on the three party members. E-mailed questions to UDAR’s press

office went unanswered.

[Editor’s note: This article was updated to include David Zhvania’s comments who earlier didn’t answer his phone or to text messages that the Kyiv Post had sent.]