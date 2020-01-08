Among the 176 people on board of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 that crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran airport on Jan. 8, were 11 Ukrainian citizens, including nine crew members and two passengers. Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) published the names of the nine crew members that were killed in the crash. They were: Volodymyr Gaponenko (chief pilot); Oleksiy Naumkin (pilot); Serhiy Khomenko (first officer); Kateryna Statnik (flight attendant); Ihor Matkov (flight attendant); Maria Mykytiuk (flight attendant); Denys Lykhno (flight attendant); Valeria Ovcharuk (flight attendant); Yulia Sologub (flight attendant). The crew members serving the flight PS752 that crashed in Iran on Jan. 8 were among the best in the Ukraine International Airlines’ team, the company’s CEO Yevhen Dykhne told journalists in Kyiv a few hours after the tragedy. He was crying when delivering the statement. could be interesting for you: View the most recent Ukraine news pieces that came out today.

Volodymyr Gaponenko, Ukrainian International Airlines’ pilot, was killed in PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Volodymyr Gaponenko chief pilot Volodymyr Gaponenko was the commander of the PS752 crew. A career pilot, he leaves a wife and two daughters. “He was living for aviation, that was his life… He was a truly great pilot,” Gaponenko’s widow Ekaterina said to NewsOne TV channel. His colleagues, friends, and family have been calling their home to express condolences from the early morning, she said. “We have two kids. I have to be strong,” she added. She learned about her husband’s death from the news after she woke up on Jan. 8. “I did not want to learn it from the news, I should have been informed about it firsthand from the UIA,” she said. UIA said they didn’t reach out to anyone before they were confident about what happened. Gaponenko graduated from the Flight School of Civil Aviation in Kropyvnytskiy, formerly known as Kirovohrad, which is currently a part of the Kyiv-based National Aviation University. “National Aviation University expresses deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the airplane crash. We will always remember those whose souls will forever remain in a flight…,” the university said in a statement. Gaponenko piloted Boeing 737 planes for more than 11,600 hours during his career, according to UIA.

Oleksiy Naumkin, Ukrainian International Airlines’ pilot, was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Oleksiy Naumkin pilot An experienced pilot Naumkin had more than 12,000 hours of experience as a pilot of Boeing 737 planes. At the PS752 flight, he was a reserve pilot. Naumkin was called on to join the other two pilots to reinforce the crew. It was due to the complexity and duration of the flight, according to UIA. Naumkin was not active on social media. His Facebook account has only two photographs of him — both from his visit to London in August 2014. One shows him posing in front of the Canary Warf skyscrapers. Another one is a selfie, which he took near Big Ben, the striking clock of Westminster Palace. Ukrainians leave condolences on his Facebook page. One of Naumkin’s university classmates, Sergiy Chorniy, said in a Facebook post: “He was among the best pilots in the entire course. He was a decent person from the pilots’ dynasty. Rest in peace, friend.”

Serhiy Khomenko, Ukrainian International Airlines’ first officer, was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020. Kyiv Post couldn’t obtain his photo.

Serhiy Khomenko first officer Khomenko spent 7,600 hours in the sky while working on Boeing 737 aircraft. “Unfortunately, in such a situation the pilots were powerless and got caught in a situation. Nothing can save them in such conditions,” said Ukrainian National Pilots Union in a statement expressing their condolences.

Ekaterina Statnik, Ukrainian International Airline’s senior flight attendant, was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ekaterina Statnik senior flight attendant Ekaterina Statnik, 27, was the senior flight attendant in the PS752 crew. She worked at Ukraine International Airlines for seven years and lived in Kyiv. Tata Kovnatskaya, who’s also been a flight attendant at UIA since 2016, told the Kyiv Post that Statnik was “an unbelievably easygoing person.” Kovnatskaya said many people in the company knew Statnik well “and everybody was friends with her.” Kovnatskaya described her as “stylish and sporty.” Statnik loved to travel, but celebrated New Year Eve in her home town, Kyiv, according to her Instagram account. In 2011, Statnik created an account on online casting platform Acmodasi to apply to auditions for films, TV series, commercials. “I personally can’t believe that Ekaterina isn’t with us anymore,” Kovnatskaya said. Natalia Petrenko, Statnik’s tutor who prepared her for a general knowledge assessment test after high school, wrote on Twitter that Statnik was “a nice girl.” She was also the daughter of Petrenko’s friend. “I don’t have the courage to call my friend,” Petrenko wrote. “I’m crying.”

Ihor Matkov, Ukrainian International Airline’s senior flight attendant, was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ihor Matkov senior flight attendant Matkov, 34, worked for Ukraine International Airlines for 10 years. “Last night we wished him a good flight. He waved us a hand when leaving (for Tehran). He told me ‘Mom, I will be home in the morning’,” Matkov’s mother said to the Ukrainian media outlet Obozveratel on Jan. 8 at Boryspil International Airport. Without naming the woman, Obozrevatel says that she and Matkov’s father learned about the crash from the news. They came to the airport where the plane was to land, looking for more information. “He was a shining personality, a very friendly and open-minded person,” Julia Rudnik, a friend of Ihor Matkov told the Kyiv Post in a Facebook message. They studied Arabic together in the Kyiv National Linguistic University. “Ihor was a bright person, who has to be remembered for the best,” another university friend Vladyslav Pérez told the Kyiv Post.

Maria Mykytiuk is pausing for a photograph at the Singapore Botanic Garden. Ukrainian International Airline’s stewardess was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Maria Mykytiuk flight attendant Maria Mykytiuk, 24, was one of six flight attendants on the PS752 flight. Mykytiuk had visited 23 countries, according to her Instagram account. She used to regularly share photographs from different parts of the world. Her last picture, posted in December, was from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. In it, Mykytiuk is smiling at the camera with the night city behind her. She was born in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city located 620 kilometers west of Kyiv. Like several other crew members, she was a graduate of the National Aviation University in Kyiv. She graduated in 2018, according to a Telegram channel Nauchan News. Mykytiuk’s classmates said in a statement on Telegram: “Masha was a very bright, beautiful, cheerful and soulful girl… a real example for her fellow students…She loved the sky and was very proud of her job.” Maria Kodenchuk, a former flight attendant who used to be a roommate of Mykytiuk when they stayed at hotels in the foreign destinations they were flying to, remembers her warmly. “UIA books twin rooms for the staff so it is important so the colleague who stays with you is interesting and friendly, with whom you can go for a walk or take a few pictures or just share a meal,” Kodenchuk told the Kyiv Post in an Instagram message. “She has always reminded me of an actress… She is my age so we always had things to discuss. She was very nice to work with and very professional.”

Denys Lykhno, Ukrainian International Airline’s senior flight attendant, was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Denys Lykhno flight attendant Denys Lykhno was a newcomer to the UIA team. He has been working for a company for two years and served as a flight attendant on the flight PS752. Overall he had spent five years working in aviation, his father Mykhailo Lykhno told Segodnya news outlet. Lykhno graduated from the National Aviation University in 2018, as did Maria Mykytiuk, another flight attendant killed in the crash. “He was a good chap and a cool friend,” his classmates said in a statement on Telegram channel Nauchan News. “It has always seemed that he will live a long and successful life.” On his last photograph, shared on Instagram two months earlier during a vacation in Thailand, Lykhno is hugging his girlfriend and smiling. He wrote back then: “Thailand was memorable.” Since the news about the crash broke, Lykhno’s friends have been leaving mournful comments on his Instagram.

Valeriia Ovcharuk, Ukrainian International Airline’s senior flight attendant, was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.

Valeriia Ovcharuk Flight attendant Valeriia Ovcharuk, 28, loved to travel. She posted more than 400 photographs from her travels to numerous countries and wrote funny texts describing her adventures, sometimes in English. She had worked for Ukraine International Airlines as a flight attendant for six years, according to her social media accounts. Born in Luhansk, Ovcharuk lived in Kyiv (her first photos in Kyiv appeared on social media in 2013). Among Ovcharuk’s friends, there were other flight attendants and pilots. “It’s scary that such a thing happened,” her Facebook friend Maria Parfenova posted. Ovcharuk’s last Instagram photograph was published in February 2019. In her bio on the social media platform, she included a quote from an R. Kelly song: “I believe I can fly, I believe I can touch the sky.”

Yulia Sologub, Ukrainian International Airline’s senior flight attendant, was killed in the PS742 crash in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020.