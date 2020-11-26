Wayne Gretzky is regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time, but many don’t know that he has Ukrainian origins. Even Ukrainians themselves.

Kyiv-based filmmaker Volodymyr Mula set out to change that with his “Uke: The Untold Story of Hockey Legends” documentary. It chronicles the contribution of hockey players with Ukrainian heritage to North America’s National Hockey League, which celebrated its 103rd anniversary on Nov. 26.

“My goal was to show that these former NHL players are proud of their Ukrainian heritage,” Mula told the Kyiv Post after working on the documentary for three years. “Each of their unique stories of victory inspired me to complete this film.”

As director and producer, Mula dug through archives to find over 50 players of Ukrainian descent who have won the league’s main Stanley Cup, and he licensed NHL’s footage of their performances. He interviewed about 10 of them or their family members in Canada and the U.S.

Gretzky, who is on the list of history’s greatest athletes in any sport, along with Michael Jordan, Pelé and Babe Ruth, is also in the movie.

The 90-minute film comes out in theaters in Ukraine on Dec. 3. Mula hopes to have the Canadian and U.S. premieres in 2021 if the COVID‑19 pandemic subsides. After that, the movie will be released on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform in the U.S. and the U.K.

The trailer for the “Uke” documentary film.

The heritage

Mula says that children of Ukrainian immigrants helped establish and develop the NHL, created in 1917 in Canada and expanded in 1924 to include teams from the U. S. The first player of Ukrainian extraction to win the Stanley Cup was Jack Leswick with Chicago Blackhawks in 1934.

Some 275,000 Ukrainians fled to Canada, escaping national and economic oppression, two world wars and Bolshevism in the first half of the 20th century. In Canada’s cold climate, they worked hard on land that was free, while their children found something exciting to do in long winters — hockey.

“These children saw how hard their parents worked and wanted to achieve more from hockey,” Mula says. “This Ukrainian hard work and desire to win helped them reach success.”

The father of Eric Nesterenko, the Stanley Cup winner as a center with Chicago Blackhawks in 1961, was a nationalist from Chernihiv Oblast who fought against the Bolsheviks. Mula says that Nesterenko compared his father’s struggle with that of modern Ukrainians defending from the Russian aggression.

“Ukrainians fought against everybody — they wanted their independence,” Nesterenko says in the documentary.

This spirit could be a part of the reason why Ukrainians have made such excellent hockey players, according to Orest Kindrachuk. The successful hockey center was also born to Ukrainian immigrants to Canada, and as a rookie won two Stanley Cups with Philadelphia Flyers in 1974 and 1975.

Kindrachuk says in the film that Ukrainians were very brave and tough people, “and that’s probably where we got it from.”

Other Stanley Cup winners of Ukrainian descent that appear in “Uke” include Eddie Shack (1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967 with Toronto Maple Leafs), Jeff Chychrun (1992, Pittsburgh Penguins), Ken Daneyko (1995, 2000 and 2003, New Jersey Devils) and Ruslan Fedotenko (2004 with Tampa Bay Lightning and 2009 with Pittsburgh Penguins).