If presidential elections were held soon, incumbent head of state Volodymyr Zelensky would receive about 21.8% of the vote, according to the results of a sociological survey “Social and Political Sentiments of Ukraine” conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

“In case of participation in the elections (…) The incumbent President would receive 21.8% among all respondents, and 27.3% among those who are going to vote and have made their choice,” the KIIS reports.

They note that at the same time, the respondents were also asked whether they support the running of Zelensky for a second term. In general, 37% of respondents support the running of the incumbent President for a second term, while 54.5% do not.

The second place in the presidential rating is taken by the fifth President and MP Petro Poroshenko, for whom 11.7% would vote among all respondents and 14.6% among those who have made their choice.

The third place is taken by Yulia Tymoshenko with indicators, respectively, 9.5% and 11.9%, the fourth place is shared with approximately equal support by Ihor Smeshko (7.6% and 9.5%) and Yuriy Boiko (7.3% and 9.2%). Other candidates have less than 5% support among all respondents.

The sociological survey was conducted from May 27 to June 1, 2021, by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS). The survey method is computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile telephone numbers (random generation of telephone numbers). Some 2,000 respondents living in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine were interviewed. The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and over) in Ukraine.

The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%.