From now on, Ukraine’s

communists may not set up their own political party or enjoy any rights stemming

from them, including the right to participate in the electoral process.

National Security and Defense

Council Secretary, Oleksandr Turchynov, justifying the ban, said the

parties had acted against Ukraine in the interests of Russia.

“These parties

supported and promoted the occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation… the military

invasion in the east and the creation of separatist movements in Ukraine,”

Turchynov said. “Their cooperation with (former Ukrainian President Viktor) Yanukovych

grew into cooperation with the aggressor.”

Reacting to news of the ban, Donetsk-native

Petro Symonenko, who has led the Communist Party of Ukraine for much of

Ukraine’s independence since 1991, said the communists would run in the Oct. 25

local elections anyway, according to Interfax news agency.

The Justice

Ministry was granted powers to assess the activities of political parties and

their oblast, city, and regional branches under a law that

condemns the Communist and Nazi totalitarian regimes in

Ukraine – one of four so-called de-communization

laws – which parliament passed on

April 9.

“This law opened to

Ukrainian society and the authorities the possibility to give a clear response

to persons supporting these regimes,” Petrenko said.

The very first

day after the law came into effect, the Justice Ministry set up an independent

commission consisting of both experts from the ministry and representatives of

civil society to study the cases of the communist parties in Ukraine.

After a month of

consideration, the commission submitted its conclusions to the justice minister.



“Based on these

conclusions, I signed three decrees, which say that the communist parties, in their

activities, names, symbolism, statutes and programs, are against the law,” said

Petrenko.

The Central

Electoral Commission and local electoral commissions are now obliged to refuse registration

of election candidates from these parties.

The minister

promised to make the texts of the decrees available to the public on July 24.

Meanwhile, court actions that started in

July 2014 will continue in order to exclude Ukraine’s communist parties from the

country’s business registry, Petrenko said.

“Oleksandr

Turchynov started an absolutely fair examination of the activities of the

communist party and its leaders, who supported the occupation of Crimea,”

Petrenko said. “We became involved in that process from the very first day, and

together with law enforcement bodies we’ve collected a large amount of evidence,

which now forms a voluminous case.”

Kyiv

