The front lines in Donbas have changed almost daily since the war began in Donbas more than four months ago. The area controlled by Russia-backed militants has grown from single buildings in Donetsk and Luhansk, to massive swathes of land sprawling across the region. Under the presidential law on special status of Donbas, passed by the parliament last week, the current status quo is suppose to freeze for the next three years. But many in and outside of Ukraine remain skeptical that this deal will work.

At least 3,000 people have been killed since mid-April and more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed during two weeks of the cease-fire that was declared in Minsk on Sept. 5. Despite the truce, the shelling and gunfire have been almost continuous around the city of Donetsk.