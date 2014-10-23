Supporters of the lustration law, signed by President Petro

Poroshenko on Oct. 9, say that the cleansing of government is necessary to root

out old corrupt practices and entrench Western values as part of Ukraine’s

efforts to become a civilized European country.

But the law is likely to be sabotaged by officials and

faces legal obstacles. Lawyers say that it will be hard to enforce it because

courts may rule that it contradicts the Constitution and international law.

In September, Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said

that the law would apply to about 1 million officials. Earlier in October he

said that the first 39 top officials had been fired.

Yegor Sobolev, head of the non-governmental Lustration

Committee, told the Kyiv Post that the passage of the law was a victory of

civil society.

“The parliament, president and Cabinet didn’t really

want this law but society forced them to pass it,” said Sobolev, who is one of

the lustration law’s authors and has actively pushed for its passage.

He added, however, that civil society had to make some

concessions, for example, by excluding members of parliament from the list of

people subject to lustration.

Sobolev urged civil society to be actively involved in

the enforcement of the law.

“Without citizens and journalists’ active engagement,

control over the implementation of lustration will be sabotaged,” he said.

Among former Soviet countries, Ukraine follows in the

footsteps of the Baltic states, which passed lustration laws in the 1990s, and

Georgia, which carried out radical anti-corruption and free-market reforms

after the pro-Western 2003 Rose Revolution and introduced lustration in

2010-2011.

Lustration has also been carried out in varying

degrees in most post-communist countries in Eastern Europe following the

collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine’s lustration law is unique because it affects

not only those who served the communist regime but also a post-Soviet

authoritarian regime.

Ukraine took a hardline approach towards lustration

similar to that of the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Estonia and Latvia,

where employees and agents of communist intelligence agencies were banned from

public office. Other Eastern European countries like Hungary, Slovakia and

Bulgaria have either failed to adopt any major lustration measures or only

required disclosure of information on officials’ links to intelligence

agencies.

Ukraine’s lustration law prohibits top officials who worked under former

President Viktor Yanukovych from being appointed to government positions for

five to 10 years.

These include people who held top government jobs in 2010 to 2014 for at

least a year and those who held offices during the EuroMaidan revolution in

November 2013 to February 2014 and did not quit of their own accord.

The ban applies to ministers, heads of government agencies, some top

judges, top prosecutors, members of the General Staff, governors, top officials

of regional administrations and heads of some state companies.

Judges, prosecutors and police officers who made unlawful decisions

during the EuroMaidan Revolution are also subject to lustration.

In April the Verkhovna Rada passed another law on the

lustration of judges who issued unlawful rulings but it has so far effectively

failed to work, with most top judges keeping their jobs.

The lustration law also applies to functionaries of the Soviet Union’s

Communist Party and Communist Youth League, as well as employees or agents of

the KGB, graduates of KGB-run universities, agents of other countries’

intelligence agencies and those who have called for infringing on Ukraine’s

territorial integrity.

Under the law, the property of all officials and heads

of state companies and their families will also be inspected, and the legality

of its acquisition will be assessed. If officials fail to explain how they

acquired their property, they will be fired and prohibited from holding

government jobs for 10 years.

“The most important thing is to get rid of corrupt

officials, regardless of whether they worked under (presidents) Leonid Kuchma,

Viktor Yushchenko, Viktor Yanukovych or Petro Poroshenko,” Sobolev said.

Under the law, an official first has to agree on a

lustration check. If he does not, he is automatically fired.

If he agrees, information on the lustration check is

published on the Justice Ministry’s site. The check must be completed within 60

days.

Though the lustration law is comprehensive, plenty of people

linked to the Communist Party and Yanukovych’s regime will be able to escape

it.

One exception is elected offices like those of president and members of

parliament, which will not be subject to lustration checks. For example, the

lustration law does not apply to Poroshenko, who was economic

development and trade minister in 2012. He is subject to two exceptions

provided by the lustration law, as an elected president and and as

having served as a minister for less than a year.

Sobolev said that he had proposed applying lustration

to members of parliament in the original version of the bill, but Poroshenko

and the pro-president UDAR party had made it clear that they would not accept

that. But Sobolev added that he would push for another law that would subject

members of legislatures and mayors to lustration.

Another exception is current judges of the

Constitutional Court, who will not be subject to lustration either, Yury

Derevyanko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada and one of the law’s authors, said in September. Nor will the law apply

to those who served as chairmen of the Supreme Court under Yanukovych.

Some officials who were accused of corruption during

Yanukovych’s presidency will also escape lustration.

Ihor Shchedrin, head of the Medical Control watchdog,

said at a news briefing on Oct. 16 that businessmen involved in corrupt schemes

and top officials of the National Academy of Medical Sciences and members of

the Verkhovna Rada’s committee for healthcare issues were not subject to

lustration. He accused them of spearheading corrupt schemes in the medical

sphere and called them “a dragon that has not been defeated yet.”

Other top medical officials are formally subject to lustration but may

be able to influence the medical sphere through lobbying and by appointing

their proteges, he said.

Another presumed problem with the law is the issue of its legality.

Prosecutor General Vitaly Yarema has argued that the law contradicted

the Constitution and international law. One of Ukraine’s top courts, the

Supreme Specialized Court, and the Party of Regions, which previously supported

Yanukovych, have announced plans to challenge the law at the Constitutional

Court.

The principle of collective dismissals contradicts

Article 61 of the Ukrainian Constitution, according to which legal

responsibility must be individual, Leonid Antonenko, a counsel at Ukraine’s

Sayenko Kharenko law firm, told the Kyiv Post. People lustrated as a result of

the law will be able to appeal their dismissals in court, he said.

Ukrainian courts are also likely to take into account recommendations of

the Venice Commission and Resolution No. 1096 of the Council of Europe’s

Parliamentary Assembly, which also set the principle of individual

responsibility, Antonenko said. If Ukrainian courts ignore these standards,

those fired will be able to appeal their rulings at the European Court of Human

Rights, he added.

Eastern European countries had to confront a similar

problem. Lustration laws have been ruled partially or fully unconstitutional by

Hungarian, Polish, Albanian and Romanian courts.

The legality of the law’s passage has also been questioned. Critics say

that it was adopted with procedural violations, with members of parliament not

knowing what they were approving because they did not see the edited text

of the bill.

Sobolev dismissed this accusation as unfounded, saying

it was being promoted by people with no respect for the rule of law.

“I’m always surprised when prostitutes start talking

about morality,” he said.

Critics of the law, including Kharkiv Human Rights

Protection Group head Yevhen Zakharov, have also argued that it could be used

for politically motivated persecution.

Sobolev disagreed with this viewpoint.

“The law explicitly sets criteria for why someone

should be expelled and provides for a transparent procedure,” he said. “Society

will make sure there will be no violations.”

Apart from calling the law politically motivated,

Zakharov has said that the number of people subject to lustration was

excessively large, and there was no one to replace them. Critics have said that

the clause on lustrating KGB employees and KGB school graduates would leave

Ukraine’s intelligence agencies with few professionals.

Replying to those claims, Sobolev doubted the

professionalism of current government officials.

“They are qualified, first of all, in the ability to

steal taxpayers’ money and seize businesses,” he said. “They have not succeeded

in maintaining law and order and justice, serving society and professionally

regulating the economy. The more corrupt people will leave the government and

the fewer government officials there will be, the better for the country.”

Sobolev went on to argue that Security Service

employees could hardly be called professionals, saying they have failed to keep

Crimea and Donbas as part of Ukraine and accusing some of them of aiding

separatists. “Are they specialists in treason?” he said.

Another common objection against the law is that

lustration will be supervised by the Justice Ministry and that it does not

envisage creating an independent lustration commission headed by “moral

authorities” similarly to Eastern European countries that have carried out

lustration.

“It’s important for society to become such a body,”

Sobolev said.

One of the tools allowing society to control the

enforcement of the law is the Public Lustration Council, which will be headed

by Sobolev and will accept complaints from citizens on violations of the law.

Opponents of the law also claim that it violates the

right to privacy, since it stipulates providing crucial information about

officials’ past to the public.

“Officials’ right to privacy in all civilized

countries is restricted,” Sobolev said, commenting on the claim. “We’re not

going to look for their lovers. We want to ask where they work and where their

property comes from.”

Kyiv

