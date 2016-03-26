The

claim, by OSCE Deputy Mission Head in Ukraine Alexander Hug, adds to the

already overwhelming evidence that the Kremlin has continually lied about its

involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

This is the

closest the OSCE has ever come to admitting that it is aware that the Russian

army is fighting in the Donbas, something which Ukraine and its western allies

have insisted has been true since the war began in the spring of 2014. Despite

the vast amount of evidence, Russia has never admitted its involvement in the

Ukraine conflict.

“Since

the beginning of the conflict…We have written in our reports that we have

observed armed people with Russian insignia,” said Hug in response to

questions about whether the mission has observed Russian soldiers or equipment.

“We have also talked to prisoners who told us that they are Russian soldiers,”

said Hug at a news conference in Odesa for local journalists. “We have

also seen the tire tracks, not the vehicles themselves, but the tracks of

vehicles crossing the border (between Russia and Ukraine.)”

The

comments were reported by Interfax-Ukraine on March 25, and confirmed to the

Kyiv Post by OSCE Senior Press Assistant Iryna Gudyma on March 26.

Hug

stressed that the mission only remarks on what it sees and hears, but doesn’t draw

other conclusions.

In a

separate press conference later on March 25, Hug noted to journalists via video

link from Odesa that it was the second anniversary of the OSCE monitoring

mission in Ukraine.

“I’m

happy to know that both sides can hold fire when they choose to,” he said,

before lamenting a series of incidents in which OSCE representatives had been

caught in crossfire between the sides.

Hug

noted that there are still a number of hot spots in Donetsk Oblast on the road

between Luhanske and Debaltseve and between Adiyivka and Yasynuvata. In Luhansk Oblast, he noted that separatist and government positions had moved closer to

each other in Pervomaisk and Popasna, which was both worrying and dangerous for

the monitors.

He also highlighted

the poor humanitarian situation in the conflict zone, saying that civilians

living in Novooleksandrivska in Donbas Oblast have been without electricity for

20 months.

The OSCE has repeatedly stated their difficulties in accessing certain

territories controlled by the separatists, and this was reiterated by Hug

during the news conference.

“Yesterday

the so-called DPR refused to allow the SMM to patrol in Yasynuvata, signalling

the fragility of their commitment to what we are trying to achieve there.”

He also

reminded both sides that the deadline for completing mine-clearing actions agreed in the

Minsk accords is “fast approaching.”

