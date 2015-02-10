Russian-backed fighters had launched a surprise attack on Ukraine’s military headquarters at Kramatorsk, some 80 kilometres from Ukrainian lines at Debaltseve, which appeared to have finally been cut off overnight. The surge in fighting casts a heavy shadow over high-level peace talks scheduled in Minsk for Feb. 11.

Separatist rockets land on a Kramatorsk suburb, Feb. 10 2015

“Heavy weapons, most

probably Smerch or Uragan, have been used today,” said Oleksandr Kikhtenko, the

pro-Kyiv governor of Donetsk Oblast.

“They are definitely

produced in Russia. Their kill distance reaches 130 kilometers.” Kikhtenko

added that none of the cities located close to the frontline could feel safe as

long as the fights go on.

Residents of Kramatorsk, which has not seen fighting since

Ukraine recovered the city from insurgents in early July, were shocked by the

bloody attack. Photos of the dead and wounded spread like wildfire on social

networks.

In addition to the civilian losses, Donetsk Oblast authorities

reported that, as of 6 p.m., 32 soldiers had been injured. The medical

department would not release information about the number of soldiers killed,

but parliamentarian Iryna Herashchenko, the presidential representative on the

humanitarian situation in the east, said that four soldiers were killed over

the attack.

Vladislav Seleznez, spokesman for Ukraine’s General Staff, told

the Kyiv Post that Russian-backed separatists had used Smerch rocket systems

containing cluster munitions – prohibited by international conventions but

still used by Russia and Ukraine. “Our experts are now working at the scene and

have confirmed that cluster munitions were used,” he said. He was unable to

confirm the death of the four soldiers.

The attack was launched at about 12.30 p.m. from separatists’

positions in Horlivka city, located around 80 kilometers from Kramatorsk,

Ukraine’s Anti-Terrorist Operation press service reported.

Separatists also used Horlivka to stage a tank attack on Feb. 9,

seizing the village of Lohvynove in an attempt to cut off Ukrainian forces in

Debaltseve.

The town is already surrounded by rebel forces from three sides

and remains the scene of the most fierce fighting on the front. Seven Ukrainian

soldiers were killed and 24 wounded in the past 24 hours, Lt. Colonel Andriy

Lysenko, the spokesman for the Anti-Terrorist Operation, reported. Medical

sources say the true number of military losses is likely to be three times

as high.

Ruslan Petrenko, a volunteer supplying goods and equipment to

the Ukrainian army in the town of Artyomovsk, told the Kyiv Post that he had

seen tanks charging at Ukrainian forces along the road road connecting

Debaltseve and Artyomovsk at about 11 a.m. on Feb 9. The road had been

Ukraine’s only supply route between Ukrainian-held territory and besieged

Ukrainian positions at Debaltseve.

He said Ukrainian forces had stepped up its artillery

bombardment of separatist positions in Horlivka overnight and hadn’t let up

since. “I can hear the sound of shells falling on Horlivka right now,” he said.

Petrenko added that several humanitarian corridors out of the

city, opened last week for the evacuation of civilians from the dangerous

areas, have now been closed. “The UN representatives and volunteers, who were

bringing food to the villages of Luhanske and Myronivskiy (both near

Debaltseve) and rescuing bedridden people from there couldn’t go there

yesterday as the roads were closed because of fighting,” he said.

Igor Ilkiv, head of the medical department of National Guard in

the Debaltseve area, said that there had been a sharp increase in the number of

killed and wounded soldiers and civilians over the last days. He said that two

of his ambulances were hit by shrapnel in Debaltseve on Feb. 9, but he had been

unable to rescue his medics trapped in the town, who he now fears are dead.

“We tried to reach [the wounded] late last night, almost reached

them, but they [the separatists] started shooting at us. So we returned to

avoid new deaths,” he told the Kyiv Post speaking by phone.

Despite being unable to get to Debaltseve, Ilkiv maintained that

there was still was some connection with Ukrainian positions in the town and

that Lohvynove, which is located on the way to the city, remained partly under

control of Ukrainian forces.

Hennadiy Moskal, the governor of Luhansk Oblast, reported there

was now house-to-house fighting at Chornyhune village, located 14 kilometers from Debaltseve.

“There are street fights in Chornukhyne between the Ukrainian

soldiers on one side and insurgents and Russian soldiers on the other one,” he

wrote on his Facebook page, calling the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Moskal added that the residents were sitting in cellars without

any chance to leave the village as the roads out of it are under constant

bombardment. The shells destroyed a local prison and the convicts and their

jailers are now hiding in the village.

The fighting in eastern Ukraine has now killed at least

5,486 people and left almost 13,000 wounded, according to UN report released on

Feb. 9.

The drastic escalation of the war takes place on the eve of

fresh peace talks in Minsk, where the Trilateral Contact Group, made up of

representatives from Ukraine, Russia and OSCE, with the participation of

representatives of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, is

due to meet for a new round of negotiations at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The meeting may be followed up by a Normandy-format meeting in

Minsk of French, German, Ukrainian and Russian leaders, but only if the work of

the contact group is deemed successful, Russian ITAR-TASS news agency quoted

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoriy Karasin as saying.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during her trip to Washington

on Feb. 9, reiterated that she continues to see Europe as a key player in the

Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We are called upon now to come up with solutions, not in the

sense of a mediator, but we also stand up for the interests of the European

peaceful order,” she said at a press briefing in the White House.

EU foreign ministers on Feb. 9 approved new visa bans and asset

freezes on more Ukrainian separatists and Russians but postponed the

implementation of additional sanctions until Feb. 16 in order to give the peace

negotiations a chance.

Those talks have been described by French President Francois

Hollande as “the last chance.” In the meantime, Wall Street Journal reported on

Feb. 9 that Chancellor Merkel gave Putin until Feb. 11 to accept a road map to

end of fighting in Ukraine, or else Germany will likely move to step up

European sanctions against Russian companies, possibly including broader asset

freezes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave no indication that he was

planning to accept the ultimatum. In his interview to Egyptian newspaper

Al-Ahram he laid out his own preconditions for the peace talks in Minsk.

“The most important condition for stabilization of the situation

is an immediate cease-fire, the so-called Anti-Terrorist, but in essence, a

punitive operation, in the south-east of Ukraine,” he told the newspaper.

“Any attempts by Kyiv to economically pressure Donbass, block

its vital activities are complicating the situation. This is a dead-end,

which threatens to turn into a big catastrophe.”

