Bullets

raked one flank of the car, punching through the side bumper, puncturing a tire

and shattering a wing mirror and the car’s lights. Miraculously, Yura and his

passenger, Natasha, escaped unharmed.

“First the

sniper, then a machine gun,” Yura recounted. “I had to step on the gas and get

out of there fast.”

Part of

Ukraine’s enormous volunteer army support network, which gathers and delivers a

huge range of donated goods and equipment to soldiers, Yura and Natasha had become the

latest target of a Donetsk People’s Republic Sabotage and Reconnaissance Group.

The groups, operating well behind Ukrainian lines, are increasingly playing a

decisive factor in the mostly Russian-driven, partly partisan war raging with

renewed vigour in Ukraine’s east.

Twenty-eight Ukrainian

soldiers have been killed and 50 wounded since the night of Jan. 30, according to the

country’s military. Ukrainian medical sources say the true figure is likely to

be three times as high.

“The shelling here is less frequent, but much more

accurate,” said Andrii “Black,” commander of the pro-Kyiv Dnipro battalion’s second company, as his

patrol slowed for a Ukrainian checkpoint outside the city of Karlivka, 20 kilometers from Donetsk airport.

“There are

Sabotage and

Reconnaissance Groups (SRGs) operating behind our lines,” he explained.

Right on

cue, shockwaves reverberated through the patrol vehicle. The checkpoint’s commander

gestured for the patrol to pull over. An enemy SRG was in the area, and heavy

howitzer shells were dropping on Ukrainian positions ahead.

Two

agonising hours passed while the shells crept closer – each explosion louder

than the last, each tremor stronger, until finally the Dnipro battalion patrol chose

to withdraw in the fading light.

The threat

of attacks behind Ukrainian lines isn’t talked about by the military command,

but it’s swiftly becoming an everyday fact of life for those running the

gauntlet between forward operating bases and supply stations.

“Two weeks

ago one of our cars was shot up and the driver had to drive 17 kilometers without a tyre

to escape,” one member of a medical unit told the Kyiv Post, not wanting to be

named as he was not authorised to speak to press. “Since then

there have been three or four attacks a week.”

In an

apparent effort to address the problem, Ukraine has introduced a much

criticised authorisation system for travel in the Donbas area, requiring all

those seeking to move between separatist-held and Ukrainian territory to spend

several days applying and waiting for permission first.

But the

haphazard arrangement of checkpoints and a less than stringent attitude to

checks among some guards has allowed Kremlin-backed fighters to get in behind

army lines by posing as civilians.

Enemy

infiltration has already dealt Ukraine’s defense of Debaltseve, a small city with a pre-war population of 25,000 and a strategic rail and road junction, a

devastating blow. The loss of Vuhlehirsk, a village some 10 kilometers west of

Debaltseve, puts pro-Russian artillery within firing range of the only supply

route to Ukraine’s forces there.

“Over the past few weeks this group of terrorists has

infiltrated (Vuhlehirsk) disguised as civilians and (we were) hit from the

rear,” Semen Semenchenko, commander of the pro-Kyiv Donbas battalion, wrote on

Facebook. “Artillery fire struck tanks at the positions of our

forces. There are enemy armored vehicles, sniper nests in people’s homes.”

The situation in Debaltseve itself looked increasingly

difficult for Ukraine on the night of Feb. 1 with Ukrainian news outlet Novoe Vremya

reporting that Russian-backed separatists had reached city limits, causing

National Guard units to flee.

Kyiv Post editor Maxim Tucker can be reached at [email protected] or via Twitter @MaxRTucker

Editor’s Note: Where surnames have not been given the individual did not feel authorized to speak to press.

Editor’s Note: This article has been produced with support from www.mymedia.org.ua, financially supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, and implemented by a joint venture between NIRAS and BBC Media Action. Content is independent of the financial donor.

