Seven former officials are named on all four lists of sanctions: Viktor Yanukovych Sr., Oleksandr Yanukovych, ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, former presidential chief of staff Andriy Klyuyev, ex-Interior Minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko, ex-Justice Minister Olena Lukash and ex-General Prosecutor Viktor Pshonka.

Nine who appear on the financial sanctions lists are also wanted for their alleged involvement in the mass murders of 74 people on Feb. 18-20, when anti-government protesters were gunned down by snipers working behind police lines or police officers.

could be interesting for you:

The EU froze the assets of 18 individuals who are “subject to investigation in Ukraine for involvement in crimes in connection with the embezzlement of Ukrainian state funds and their illegal transfer outside Ukraine.”

Separately, EU member Austria froze the assets of 18 people, while Lichtenstein and Switzerland each named an identical list of 20 former officials whose assets were frozen.

New Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk has accused the former president and his inner circle of absconding with nearly $70 billion while leaving the state treasury “empty.” The nation’s largest association of employers, led by billionaire chemicals tycoon Dmytro Firtash, on Feb. 26 stated that each year businesses nationally have had to pay some $20 billion in bribes to officials.

“Every type of business in every economic sector and segment has encountered the problem of corruption in Ukraine,” read the Federation of Employers of Ukraine statement. “Depending on the type and area of activity, each business has in the past years been forced to give up to 50 percent of its turnover in the form of bribes.”

On March 6, U.S. President Barack Obama ordered assets frozen and U.S. visas blocked for all persons who have “impeded democracy, contributed to violence or engaged in corruption in Ukraine.” It doesn’t specify who is included in the order but it applies to both Russians and Ukrainians, the Washington Post reported.

Russians were also included after the country invaded Crimea on Feb. 27 in contravention of international and bilateral treaties. On March 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists that he couldn’t reach a peace agreement over the peninsula with his American counterpart John Kerry.

In February Canada also imposed visa-travel bans for individuals deemed responsible for the violence in Kyiv. Due to privacy laws in the countries, the identities of those who face travel bans are unknown.
Ministers of the previous government Yuriy Kolobov (finance), Eduard Stavitsky (energy), Mykola Prysiazhniuk (agriculture) and former Kyiv city manager Oleksandr Popov have denied having accounts or assets in Switzerland, Lichtenstein or Austria, reported Interfax Ukraine.

The following are the names and former titles of those who face financial sanctions, criminal charges:

Kyiv Post editor Mark Rachkevych can be reached at [email protected].

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark was a reporter and editor for the Kyiv Post from 2006 to 2016 and still contributes as a freelancer. The native Chicagoan has bylines with the Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Associated Press, Ukrainian Weekly, Irish Times, and Ukraine Business Insight, among other publications. He is a former U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, a graduate of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, and fluent in the Ukrainian and Russian languages.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous UN: 6,800 killed, 17,100 wounded since beginning of conflict in Donbas
Next » Ukraine confirms record 15 coronavirus cases in one day, total rises to 41