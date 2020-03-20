Ukraine has identified 15 new cases of COVID-19 on March 20, a record number that brings the total to 41.

According to the Center for Public Health, the 41 cases are spread across nine of the country’s 24 oblasts and the city of Kyiv.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has grown rapidly over the last several days in a pattern previously seen in other countries suffering from the pandemic.

Globally, COVID-19 has been detected in over 271,000 people and killed over 11,000.

On March 20, 10 new cases were confirmed in Chernivtsi Oblast, where the first Ukrainian with the infection was detected on March 3. That first patient tested negative for the virus for a second time on March 20, officially becoming the first Ukrainian to recover from the infection, the health ministry reported.

Chernivtsi Oblast, located about 500 kilometers southwest from Kyiv, now has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country: 25, including three children.

Other new cases were registered on March 20 in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Ternopil and Kyiv oblasts — one in each.

The testing results came from the laboratory of the Center for Public Health, as well as a number of regional laboratories.

According to the Center, Ukraine has tested 750 people so far, while 48 people are currently undergoing laboratory testing.

The country is testing both those who are suspected of being infected and those who came into contact with infected individuals.

As of March 20, three people have died of COVID-19 in Ukraine. Two more Ukrainians died from the infection in Italy.