Breaking News & Live Updates on 01-30-2024

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo addresse's MEPs to present priorities of Belgium?s Council Presidency during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on January 16, 2024. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during the South Carolina's First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 6, 2022 shows Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber takes off a missile strike amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. (Photo by Russian Defence Ministry / AFP)
Pregnant women Yana Lyakh, 26, (R) and Kateryna Brendyuchkova, 20, lay on beds in a maternity hospital in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on January 24, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This maternity hospital is the only one in the entire Donbas region with a neonatal unit and incubators for babies born prematurely. Despite air raid alerts and shelling, it has worked constantly since Russia invaded almost two years ago. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
Firefighters work in a destroyed building hit by recent shelling in a residential area in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on January 29, 2024, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg leave after holding a joint press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2024. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday issued a dire warning that Ukraine's territorial gains against Russia were at risk without new aid approved by Congress. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)