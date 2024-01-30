Search

LIVE Updated Jan. 30, 13:28

Breaking News & Live Updates on 01-30-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-30-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 30, 01:00

EU Moves to Tap Profits from Russian Assets for Ukraine

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo addresse's MEPs to present priorities of Belgium?s Council Presidency during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on January 16, 2024. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)
...
By AFP
Jan. 30, 13:28
The EU has frozen some 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets, with about 90 percent of those funds held by the international deposit organisation Euroclear.
Read more

Artists Fallen on the Battlefield

Maksym Kryvtsov, a poet and soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
...
By Edward Akrout
Jan. 30, 13:22
With the death of poet Maksym Kryvtsov, Ukraine continues losing some of its best artists. This is not just a loss for Ukrainian culture, it is a loss for the world.
Read more

Zaluzhny Dismissal Rumors – What We Know

Valerii Zaluzhny with Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala.Photo:facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi
...
By Petro Zhyzhyian
Jan. 30, 12:44
At the time of writing – Tuesday morning – there have been no official announcements about a change in the Commander-in-Chief and Gen. Zaluzhny remains in his post.
Read more
US President Joe Biden speaks during the South Carolina's First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27, 2024. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)
...
By Jonathan Sweet
Jan. 30, 12:29
...
By Mark Toth
Jan. 30, 12:29
It is all too easy to lay the blame on opposition republicans for the log jam in funding for Ukraine but even when the money is released how will it be used to ensure success for Kyiv?
Read more

Ukraine Downs Russian Su-34 Fighter Jet Over Luhansk Region

Ukraine Downs Russian Su-34 Fighter Jet Over Luhansk Region
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 6, 2022 shows Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber takes off a missile strike amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. (Photo by Russian Defence Ministry / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 30, 11:52
Russia has lost several important aircraft in recent weeks, including three Su-34s in one incident last month and two command planes earlier this month.
Read more

Ukraine Says Two Killed in Overnight Russian Attacks

Ukraine Says Two Killed in Overnight Russian Attacks
Photo:National Police
...
By AFP
Jan. 30, 11:12
Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian energy provider, confirmed one of its substations in a central region had been hit.
Read more

’A Sort of Grey Zone – Ukraine Women Fear Premature Birth at Frontline Hospital

’A Sort of Grey Zone – Ukraine Women Fear Premature Birth at Frontline Hospital
Pregnant women Yana Lyakh, 26, (R) and Kateryna Brendyuchkova, 20, lay on beds in a maternity hospital in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on January 24, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This maternity hospital is the only one in the entire Donbas region with a neonatal unit and incubators for babies born prematurely. Despite air raid alerts and shelling, it has worked constantly since Russia invaded almost two years ago. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
...
By AFP
Jan. 30, 08:33
The 26-year-old Yana Lyakh is eight months pregnant, her husband is away fighting on the front line and her home town is being relentlessly bombed and shelled by Russian forces.
Read more

New Anti-Ukraine Disinfo Campaign Aims to Bog Down Western Media

New Anti-Ukraine Disinfo Campaign Aims to Bog Down Western Media
Photo:Unsplash
...
By AFP
Jan. 30, 08:16
Posts that are part of this campaign always target Ukrainians and attempt to foster the idea that Europe and the United States are weary of Kyiv.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 29, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 29, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Jan. 30, 08:06
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘A Good Deal’ for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30

‘A Good Deal’ for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30
Firefighters work in a destroyed building hit by recent shelling in a residential area in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on January 29, 2024, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Jan. 30, 05:21
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Sumy region; NATO chief meets with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
Read more

Meeting NATO, Blinken Warns Ukraine Gains in Doubt Minus US Help

Meeting NATO, Blinken Warns Ukraine Gains in Doubt Minus US Help
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg leave after holding a joint press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2024. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday issued a dire warning that Ukraine's territorial gains against Russia were at risk without new aid approved by Congress. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
...
By AFP
Jan. 30, 01:41
The Alliance’s chief started his two-day visit to Washington, meeting with military, diplomatic and congressional leaders.
Read more
