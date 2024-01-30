A Russian Su-34 fighter jet was shot down on Monday over the eastern Luhansk region, Ukraine’s military has reported.
No further details have been reported but the aircraft was listed on the daily update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
The post reads: “Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 960 Russian occupants, 10 tanks, 29 combat armored vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 3 air defense vehicles, 1 Su-34 aircraft in the Luhansk region, 35 operational and tactical drones, 42 cars and 5 special equipment units.”
+1 russian plane destroyed.@GeneralStaffUA confirmed that Ukrainian defenders shot down a Su-34 fighter-bomber.— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) January 30, 2024
The Sukhoi Su-34 (Russian: Сухой Су-34; NATO reporting name: Fullback) is Russia's top, front-line fighter bomber.
It's primary mission as designed is to launch laser-guided bombs or long-range guided missiles in precision strikes at ground targets, however, it also carries advanced radars and can be fitted with modern air-to-air missiles.
Costing around $36 million a copy, the aircraft is one of the Russian military's most expensive.
According to the independent military watch group Oryx the Russia air force has lost at least 's war with Ukraine the Russian air force has lost 25 Su-34 jets.
Russia has lost several important aircraft in recent weeks, including three Su-34s in one incident last month.
The method by which the Ukrainian military destroyed the three aircraft remains unknown but commentators suggested the possible use of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.
In an even bigger loss for Russia, earlier this month two Russian airborne command aircraft were shot down on in what amounted to one of the worst days for Moscow’s air force since the start of the full-scale invasion.
Ukraine overestimates their hits. There are around 150 SU-34 there is no shortage at all. Were discussing here at least tausend Fighter Jets.
In September 2023 Ukraine hit two Boats in Crimea - both will be repaired without any problems.
@peter, Was the loss of the A-50 not a problem? Why are air defense systems being pulled from NATO borders if losses are not a problem? Why are remaining Black Sea ships (future submarines) hiding if losses aren't a problem? Why is Russia begging Iran and NK for help if losses are not a problem? You waste your time, no one believes the lies. Russia gets smaller and less capable every day. Slava Ukraini.
@peter, You Orcs seem to be dreadfully careless with your aircraft - they fall from the sky like leaves in Autumn, but they do spread joy when this happens. You are equally careless with your Navy, so many ships becoming reefs, but in 100 years they will be sustaining sea life. It is most kind of Russia to improve the world with falling leaves and new reefs - we would all be very grateful if we could see many more please. Slava Ukraini !
@peter, Actually, they don't have to. It's all verified, and the fact that you Nazi fucks always claim nothing happened, nothing was really damaged, and it's all good, doesn't even pass as pathetic drivel. Tick tock, asshole, the end of fascist Russia is imminent. The free world hates your guts.