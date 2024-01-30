The post reads: “Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 960 Russian occupants, 10 tanks, 29 combat armored vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 3 air defense vehicles, 1 Su-34 aircraft in the Luhansk region, 35 operational and tactical drones, 42 cars and 5 special equipment units.”

No further details have been reported but the aircraft was listed on the daily update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

A Russian Su-34 fighter jet was shot down on Monday over the eastern Luhansk region, Ukraine’s military has reported.

The Sukhoi Su-34 (Russian: Сухой Су-34; NATO reporting name: Fullback) is Russia's top, front-line fighter bomber.

It's primary mission as designed is to launch laser-guided bombs or long-range guided missiles in precision strikes at ground targets, however, it also carries advanced radars and can be fitted with modern air-to-air missiles.

Costing around $36 million a copy, the aircraft is one of the Russian military's most expensive.

According to the independent military watch group Oryx the Russia air force has lost at least 's war with Ukraine the Russian air force has lost 25 Su-34 jets.

Russia has lost several important aircraft in recent weeks, including three Su-34s in one incident last month.

The method by which the Ukrainian military destroyed the three aircraft remains unknown but commentators suggested the possible use of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

In an even bigger loss for Russia, earlier this month two Russian airborne command aircraft were shot down on in what amounted to one of the worst days for Moscow’s air force since the start of the full-scale invasion.