From early evening on Monday 29 the specter of resignation once again materialized on the pages of Ukraine’s media as speculation became rife that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny had/was about to/would soon be fired.

Once again Kyiv Post has had to investigate how another information bubble that shook Ukraine’s media landscape appeared, was spread, and was, ultimately, dissolved – for now at least.

The story about Zaluzhny’s dismissal began this time with a post on Facebook and the Bereza Telegram channel, written by a former People's Deputy and well-known public figure and political commentator, Boryslav Bereza.

He wrote: “The information is confirmed. Zelensky has removed Chief Commissar Zaluzhny. Today is a holiday in Moscow...”

Later he posted an “expanded explanation” on Telegram along with a more emotional message:

“Zaluzhny refused the offer to head the NSDC or become an ambassador. He is a military man. He is not interested in positions. And now the G-7 ambassadors are calling the President's Office and are wondering [what’s going on] if they ate at Bankova. We are waiting for the Presidential Decree. They cannot drag on forever.”

He added: “By the way, Budanov [chief of the military intelligence directorate] and Syrsky [Commander of ground forces] are refusing the position of Commander-in-Chief. And I wonder if they will be convinced, or if they will look for new candidates?”

Bereza’s comments were echoed by a well-known journalist, Roman Tsymbalyuk, who said in a Facebook post: “We have a new commander-in-chief. The President of Ukraine appointed Kyrylo Budanov instead of Valery Zaluzhny.”

However, he later deleted his post but noted the absence of an official announcement of the resignation did not mean there were no such intentions

A little later, Oleksy Honcharenko, a current People's Deputy, posted his reaction to the rumors about Zaluzhny’s “resignation” on Telegram saying: “I cannot confirm about Zaluzhny, but I’m checking.”

Thirty minutes later, presumably after consulting with “his sources” he posted: “Two sources told me yes. But I still doubt it. Stop before it's too late.”

He then added eight minutes later that: “Zaluzhny announced his resignation, but there is no decree yet. He was offered the position of ambassador to one of the European countries. He refused.”

"TRUHA Ukraine" – a Telegram news channel with a huge reach – also joined in on the information wave, also reporting that its “own sources” had confirmed the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief.

Rumors about Zaluzhny's dismissal were actively spread during the evening on the notorious anonymous Telegram channel, “JOKER,” who published a stream of messages giving its take on the Zaluzhny situation:

19:14: They told me that Zaluzhny was fired. But I f***ing can't believe it.

19:23: “Everyone received information about the dismissal of Valery Zaluzhny from trusted sources, including Zaluzhny’s close circle, I personally received information about Zaluzhny’s dismissal from two of his closest people.”

19:30: “There will be an address from the President soon.”

19:35: “I can already officially say. Valery Zaluzhny was fired.”

The Censor.NET also joined in the free-for-all saying that Zelensky signed the decree on the release of Zaluzhny, quoting its “own sources.”

Around this time, one of the leading Ukrainian media sites, Ukrainska Pravda, published a message on its Telegram channel, suggesting that replacing Zaluzhny was being considered but that no decree had yet been signed and which did not provide any further clarity on the situation.

Faced with this unprecedented rapid spread of information that could seriously impact the war and the Ukrainian people the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine seemed like “business as usual” with the response: “Dear journalists, we immediately answer everyone: No, this is not true.”