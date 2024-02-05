Search

LIVE Updated Feb. 5, 17:09

Breaking News & Live Updates on 02-05-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-05-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 5, 01:00

Kremlin-Installed Minister Reportedly Dies in Lysychansk Attack, Occupational Authorities Report

This grab from a handout footage released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on February 3, 2024, shows rescuers clearing rubble, taking out victims' bodies and searching for survivors inside a destroyed bakehouse hit by recent shelling in the city of Lysychansk. Ukrainian shelling on the eastern occupied city of Lysychansk killed at least 20 people, Russia said Saturday, with at least 10 others wounded and rescue operations ongoing. (Photo by Handout / Russian Emergencies Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Russian Emergencies Ministry" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 5, 17:09
The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic announced the death of its Minister of Emergency Situations following a strike on a local bakery reportedly frequented by collaborators.
Read more

Russian Shelling of Kherson Kills Four, Official Says

Photo:Kherson Prosecutor's Office
By AFP
Feb. 5, 15:56
Among the dead were two men aged 45 and 50 who were in a car, a woman on the street and a 60-year old man in the city centre.
Read more

President Zelensky – Time for Clarity

By Kyiv Post
Feb. 5, 15:26
As disconcerting rumors continue to circulate, Ukraine's citizens and its supporters expect greater transparency from President Zelensky and the Office of the President.
Read more
