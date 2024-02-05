Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed four people and injured one other person on Monday, a local official said.

Since being recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has faced near continuous Russian bombardment.

"As of this hour, there are four dead and one wounded," said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration.

Among the dead were two men aged 45 and 50 who were in a car, a woman on the street and a 60-year old man in the city centre, he said.

He shared a video showing the burnt out chassis of a car surrounded by debris, while another clip showed a small crater on the ground.

The city lies on the western shores of the Dnipro river, the de-facto frontline between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south of the country.

Pushing Russia back from the river's shores has been a priority for Kyiv, which has been trying to sustain a bridgehead on the eastern bank.

Advertisement

Last week two French nationals were killed and three other foreigners wounded by a strike in Beryslav, a town near Kherson.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024 LIVE
5 hours ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
11 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
13 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ex-Russian Military Officer Joins NASA for ISS Mission; Ukrainian Outrage Follows
Next » EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian Special Forces Interrogate Wagner Mercenaries in Sudan