The new 13th package of sanctions against Russia, which the European Union plans to introduce around the time of the second anniversary of the launch of Putin’s war against Ukraine, is likely to the weakest so far.

Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak researched and analyzed the future package of sanctions, before writing about this on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

According to Jozwiak, the next package of EU sanctions against Russia will consist only of a ban on issuing visas and the freezing of assets relating to 250 individuals and legal entities.

“To coincide with the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine it is set to be the weakest and most unambitious package to date,” Jozwiak concluded.

In January, according to Bloomberg, the European Union began discussing the next package of sanctions against Russia, which it is going to approve by February 24, the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The Polish newspaper RMF24 reported that Poland and the Baltic countries had proposed banning the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and aluminum from Russia as well as a raft of other measures designed to impact on Russian economic and technological development.

The proposal would include a ban on knowledge transfer, scientific cooperation and research funding to Russia, further measures to combat circumvention of sanctions by the Kremlin, strengthening sanctions in the aviation sector, as well as expanding the list of prohibited products used in the production of drones.

Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks

Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors.

Poland, together with the Baltic countries, wanted the new package of sanctions to include Belarus in order to prevent Russia from circumventing EU restrictions with the help of Minsk.

It seems now that is unlikely to happen, at least in this round of sanctions.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024 LIVE
5 hours ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
11 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
13 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous In Ukraine, a Russian Surgeon Atones for Putin's War
Next » Zelensky Considers Dismissing Both Zaluzhny and General Staff Chief Shaptala - Ukrainska Pravda