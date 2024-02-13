Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated Feb. 13, 14:02

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-13-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-13-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-13-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 13, 01:00

US Senate Passes Ukraine Aid Bill, Likely to be Rejected in House

US Senate Passes Ukraine Aid Bill, Likely to be Rejected in House
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (C) (R-KY) arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on February 12, 2024. The Senate voted on February 11, 2024 to advance a foreign aid bill that puts the legislation on track for a vote on final passage later this week. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 13, 14:02
House Speaker Mike Johnson had previously stated that the Senate's first bill -- which included some of the harshest immigration curbs in decades -- would be "dead on arrival" in his chamber.
Read more

Citizens in Kyiv Rally to Demand Demobilization of Loved Ones

Citizens in Kyiv Rally to Demand Demobilization of Loved Ones
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 13, 13:20
Dozens of locals have gathered near the capital’s central square to demand the rotation and discharge of their loved ones as the government is soon to introduce a new draft law on mobilization.
Read more

No Matter What Senate Does, US Ukraine Aid Is ‘Hanging by a Very Thin Thread”

No Matter What Senate Does, US Ukraine Aid Is ‘Hanging by a Very Thin Thread”
The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
...
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 13, 12:46
Washington Insider: Critical times in Washington DC as Ukraine Aid is “hanging by a very thin thread in the House.”
Read more
Featured
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Ukraine Plans Mass Production of Long-Range Drones for Deep Strikes on Russia

Ukraine Plans Mass Production of Long-Range Drones for Deep Strikes on Russia
A military operator launches a FlyEye WB Electronics SA, a Polish reconnaissance drone, bought in the frame of program 'The Army of Drones' during test flights in the Kyiv region on August 2, 2022, prior to being sent to the front line. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
...
By Julia Struck
Feb. 13, 11:44
The digital minister highlighted the emergence of a new category of long-range kamikaze drones, with ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers, noting that this category did not exist two years ago.
Read more

EU Takes a Step Closer to Using Frozen Russian Assets Profits for Ukraine

EU Takes a Step Closer to Using Frozen Russian Assets Profits for Ukraine
A woman walks past the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow on September 6, 2023. Russia's central bank announced on September 6, 2023 it plans to sharply step up support for the ruble, which has weakened considerably after 18 months of Western sanctions following Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine. The Bank of Russia said that between September 14 and 22 it would sell each day 21.4 billion rubles ($218.5 million) of foreign currency on the market, about 10 times the current volume it is selling on a daily basis. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
...
By Euroactiv
Feb. 13, 11:34
Both the EU and the G7 froze some €300 billion of Russian central bank assets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but have been hesitant on if and how these funds can be used.
Read more

Analysis: Is Multilateral Support for Ukraine About to Falter?

Analysis: Is Multilateral Support for Ukraine About to Falter?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
...
By Nicolas Agostini
Feb. 13, 10:02
In the wake of the Oct 7 Hamas attacks, there was a feeling of proximity between Kyiv and Tel Aviv. But as Israel’s actions in Gaza stoke wider tensions, is Kyiv at risk of losing support?
Read more

Russia Gaining Upper Hand in Ukraine, Norway Warns

Russia Gaining Upper Hand in Ukraine, Norway Warns
Norway's Chief of Defence Haakon Bruun-Hanssen (R) and Navy Chief Nils Andreas Stensones comment on the preliminary report of the Accident Investigation Board Norway (AIBN) on the KNM Helge Ingstad accident, in Oslo, Norway, on November 29, 2018. (Photo by Hakon Mosvold LARSEN / NTB Scanpix / AFP) / Norway OUT
...
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 13, 09:03
Norway has, together with Denmark and the Netherlands, agreed to provide Ukraine with the F-16 fighter jets it has requested from its allies.
Read more

Anguish in Ukraine After Family Killed in Russian Attack

Anguish in Ukraine After Family Killed in Russian Attack
A relative mourns next to the graves of a family of five people, including three children, who perished in a fire in their house following a drone attack on a petrol station in Kharkiv on February 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 13, 08:22
A seven-year-old, a four-year-old and a ten-month-old boy were killed in the attack, along with their mother and father. A couple was also killed.
Read more

US House Speaker Rejects Senate's Ukraine Aid Bill as Written

US House Speaker Rejects Senate's Ukraine Aid Bill as Written
(FILES) US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to reporters following a meeting with US President Joe Biden about government funding, including border security and aid to Ukraine, outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
...
By AFP
Feb. 13, 08:08
The $95 billion package includes funding for Israel and for key strategic ally Taiwan, but the lion's share -- $60 billion -- would help Ukraine restock depleted ammunition supplies.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 12, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 12, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Feb. 13, 08:04
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘Trump Doesn’t Talk Like a Senator’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 13

‘Trump Doesn’t Talk Like a Senator’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 13
A Ukrainian soldier of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade prepares for combat in a Challenger 2 tank in an undisclosed location near front line in Zaporizhzhia region, on Feb. 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Feb. 13, 04:27
War damages total $155B; Hezbollah trains Russians on Shahed drones; AFU advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions; Cancer will keep US defense chief from Kyiv-aid talks
Read more
Top News
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows EXCLUSIVE Europe
Feb. 14, 15:17
OPINION: Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows
By Anders Aslund
Putin’s Genocidal Myth in-depth War in Ukraine
Feb. 12, 11:58
OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth
By Timothy Snyder
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 13:46
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts
By Kyiv Post
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’ War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 13:04
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
By Kyiv Post