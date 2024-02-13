Overview:
- US Defense Secretary will miss Ukraine-aid talks in Brussels due to medical procedure
- About a quarter-million homes have been destroyed, report says
- Ukraine’s units make gains in western reaches of Zaporizhzhia region
- Hezbollah reportedly training Russians on use of Iranian drones
- GOP defends Trump’s telling Russia it should attack delinquent NATO members
- AFU units move forward in positions around Donetsk
US Defense chief and strong Kyiv ally undergoes surgery, will miss NATO meeting
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underwent a procedure related to his prostate cancer, doctors said Monday and subsequently will have to skip a trip to Brussels to discuss Ukrainian aid.
Austin, 70, has been a steadfast ally of Kyiv within President Joe Biden’s administration, but the Pentagon said that as a result of his hospitalization, he will not be able to attend the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of nations organizing that military assistance.
Austin was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland over the weekend, and had previously apologized after “coming under heavy political fire for not revealing [his condition],” AFP reported. “Multiple probes have been launched into how the US chain of command operates when senior officials become incapacitated.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is back in the intensive care unit at Walter Reed Military Medical Center for the second time since his surgery for prostate cancer. The responsibilities of his office have been temporarily turned over to his Deputy Sec. of Defense Kathleen Hicks. pic.twitter.com/KgwWtCtlrG— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 13, 2024
Kyiv School of Economics reports $155 billion in war-time damages
A report from the Kyiv School of Economics has pegged the total war-time damage inflicted upon Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure at $155 billion.
The largest line item in the spreadsheet was private housing, the victims of regular Russian attacks, with an estimated $58.9 billion in damages caused. Most of that figure accounted for stand-alone family houses, about 222,000 of them, with another 27,000 apartments destroyed as well as 526 dormitories.
Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks
The majority of the destroyed residential real estate was in the regions of Donetsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson.
Ukrainian businesses suffered an estimated $13.1 billion in damages, the report said. Energy ($9 billion) and agriculture ($8.7 billion) topped the list, which comes as little surprise as Moscow has strategically attacked those two industries throughout its full-scale invasion, in an attempt to cripple Ukraine’s major exports and freeze its inhabitants in the winter time.
Video shows a Ukrainian woman who lost her entire family in a Russian attack:— Fared Al Mahlool | فريد المحلول (@FARED_ALHOR) February 12, 2024
She was born in Russia but moved to Kharkiv. Russia burned her family alive in their house.
Now she wishes that Russia burns like her loved ones burned. Everyone who supports the war and Putin. All… pic.twitter.com/GrKF4luydE
Operations: Zaporizhzhia
Troops from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made confirmed advances in the western parts of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Monday.
Geolocated footage published on Monday seems to show that Ukrainian forces made gains west of Pyatykhatky (28 km northwest of Robotyne) near Kamianske, though, the think tank added, this may have occurred not so recently.
A Russian military blogger also claimed that Russian forces advanced near Novoprokopivka (south of Robotyne), but the ISW said it has not observed visual confirmation of such a claim.
Think tank says Iranian-backed militants training Russia on Shahed drones
The ISW reported Monday that Lebanese soldiers fighting for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror organization are training Moscow’s troops on the use of Iranian-made drones.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (HUR) said that both Lebanese Hezbollah fighters and elements of Iran’s Republican Guard are training Russian operators how to use Shahed-136/-131, Ababil-3, and Qods Raab 85 drones, and that “Lebanese commander Kamal Abu Sadiq is heading the training effort,” the ISW wrote.
The Russian and Iranian-backed groups are training at Shayrat Air Base, the think tank’s analysts stated, the second largest Iranian air base in Syria’s Homs Province, and that they had previously conducted training for Russian forces on Iranian-made drones at the Russian-controlled Palmyra Military Airport, also in Syria.
Israeli missiles hit Iran-backed militias' warehouse in Homs. https://t.co/0WkP6P6JAZ https://t.co/HopGLGmPky pic.twitter.com/jtdIfHIDdG— Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) February 6, 2024
Republican senators back Trump on his anti-NATO remarks
In a round-up of comments gathered by the Associated Press (AP), Republican senators defended remarks from Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who said he would encourage Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to members of NATO who haven’t paid their alliance contributions.
“I was here when he was president. He didn’t undermine or destroy NATO,” said Marco Rubio (R-FL), who has served in the Senate for more than a decade and has a solid record on foreign aid.
One of the other major Ukraine supporters in the Senate, Mike Rounds (R-SD) said “I think I’ll look at what his actions are rather than what his words are.”
Various European alliance members were particularly concerned when the former US president and possible future Republican nominee, who has a historically friendly relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said he would be fine with Russia attacking any NATO country that had “not paid their fair share.”
“I wouldn’t have talked that way because I don’t talk that way,” Rubio said. “But Donald Trump doesn’t talk like a US senator, he doesn’t talk like people who have served here.”
Trump here seems to be referencing the voluntary guideline for each NATO nation's internal spending on defense to equal two percent of GDP and not an actual payment into the Alliance.
Marco Rubio defends Trump encouraging Russia to attack our NATO allies: He was telling a story pic.twitter.com/DjR2lyyHS9— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 13, 2024
Operations: Donetsk
Kyiv’s troops have retaken positions around the city of Donetsk in recent days, the ISW reported.
AFU units recently made “marginal” gains southwest of Donetsk amid continued positional fighting to the west and southwest of the city on Monday. Geolocated footage from the weekend seems to show that Ukrainian forces marginally advanced northeast of Pobieda (southwest of Donetsk City).
A prominent blogger conversely claimed that Moscow’s forces advanced along the T0524 Vuhledar-Pobieda highway towards Pobieda and captured additional positions immediately south of the village, although these claims have been unconfirmed as of yet,
In terms of personnel in the area, the ISW reported that “elements of the Russian 150th Motorized Rifle Division (8th Combined Arms Army [CAA], Southern Military District [SMD]) are reportedly operating in the Kurakhove direction west of Donetsk City; elements of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade (1st Donetsk People’s Republic [DNR] Army Corps [AC]) are reportedly operating in the Krasnohorivka-Heorhiivka direction (also west of Donetsk City); elements of 255th Motorized Rifle Regiment’s “Tiger” Battalion (20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division, 8th CAA) are reportedly operating near Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (southwest of Donetsk City); and elements of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade (Pacific Fleet) are reportedly operating near Novomykhailivka (southwest of Donetsk City).”
Comments (3)
Trump, who is very successful in economics and finance, in plain language states the economic problem of the "free rider" who gets a benefit without paying for it and thus an added burden on honest persons that pay for the benefit. Common American terms: "tax cheat" and "free loader".
@American Chris, Folks should check out the wikipedia summary of Trumps Business affairs.
"From the 1970s until he was elected president in 2016, Donald Trump and his businesses were involved in over 4,000 legal cases in U.S. federal and state courts, including battles with casino patrons, million-dollar real estate lawsuits, personal defamation lawsuits, and over 100 business tax disputes.[1] He has also been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault,[2][3] with one accusation resulting in Trump being held civilly liable.[4]"
He has been at the helm for 4 past corporate bankruptcies.
The article chronicles a very long history of his morally questionable dealings including racially discriminatory housing practices, numerous links to organized crime in the Casino world, and sources of foreign business funding from oppressive regimes when turned down by western banks. Read the article....the details appear well cited to credible sources.
This is the man who the MRGA cult best feels represents their values.
Roughly half of NATO countries need to increase defence spending to meet the goal of 2% of GDP set by themselves.
Canada, temporarily run by socialists, is among them. Here is a country, the second largest in land mass, that is incapable of defending itself, particularly its Arctic borders.
Trump’s words were ill chosen, but essentially he is demanding that the slacker nations step up and pull their weight.
@Imokru2, I agree and have been pressuring my government (in this case embarrassingly Canada) to hit that RECOMMENDED (i.e. not a legal obligation) 2:% target. If you count military expenditures related to Ukraine the last two years twice as many NATO members met that 2%. It should noted that Canada' remains the 6th largest contributor to NATO in monetary terms.
The issue that sane folks should have with putinrumps is that if the USA did violate NATO and NORAD agreements failed to assist Canada it would likely fall to russia. All Canada's resources would become russia's. NATO would lose its contribution. Repeat and rinse with the other NATO members russian is allowed to swallow up. Like with most putinrump propose policies this would very quickly MAKE AMERICA LESS AGAIN.
It should also be remembered that Canada has never started a war, but has readily supported the USA, UK and Europe in past defensive wars including as recently as 2001 when the USA triggered Article 5. It should also be remembered that the USA through punitive trade policies makes it difficult to sustain domestic war capacity. Trump's administration did this in 2017 through effectively cancelling a major deal Canada had to sell Delta 125 jets. A 219% tariff was applied; the deal cancelled. Bombardier was forced to to sell its largest air manufacturing operation to remain viable. The USA lobby effort for allies to only buy USA weapons is formidable. Russia will not buy USA weapons.
You should at least double the $155 billion estimate of damage caused to Ukraine to account for trauma and long term damage to your population.
A western society would expect compensation for psychological harm along with infrastructure and homes.
Russia needs to pay harshly to discourage anyone else ever considering such activity in the future.