LIVE Updated 2 days ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-15-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-15-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-15-2024
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 15, 01:00

Ukraine Reconstruction Costs Hit $486 bn: Report

Ukraine Reconstruction Costs Hit $486 bn: Report
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal looks on as he meets with Ireland?s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, during his visit to Kyiv, on July 19, 2023, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by CLODAGH KILCOYNE / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
2 days ago
And Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Thursday that confiscated Russian assets should foot most of the bill.
Ukraine Sends More Troops to 'Extremely Critical' Avdiivka

Ukraine Sends More Troops to 'Extremely Critical' Avdiivka
A French soldier stands with Ukrainians soldiers at a French military camp in France in November 2023. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
By AFP
2 days ago
Russian forces have been storming the city in the eastern Donetsk region since last year and have it surrounded by three sides.
Ukraine's HUR Claims Responsibility for Striking Oil Depot in Russia's Kursk

Ukraine's HUR Claims Responsibility for Striking Oil Depot in Russia's Kursk
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2 days ago
Sources at Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (HUR) told Kyiv Post that a "successful special operation" damaged an oil depot in Russia.
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin's Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Anger Over Norway Town's Plan to Take Only Ukraine Refugees

Anger Over Norway Town's Plan to Take Only Ukraine Refugees
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store presents the parliamentary report on the Nansen program for Ukraine in Oslo, Norway, on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT
By AFP
2 days ago
City councillors in Drammen, a city of 120,000 people 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Oslo, voted in favour of the measure at a meeting late Tuesday.
Russia Fires 26 Missiles on Ukraine, At Least One Killed

Russia Fires 26 Missiles on Ukraine, At Least One Killed
The residential house damaged by missile debris in Lviv.
By Kyiv Post
2 days ago
Kyiv's local government said the air alert had been in place for more than two hours, but "anti-aircraft defense destroyed all enemy missiles" aimed at the city.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 14, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 14, 2024
ISW - map.
By ISW
2 days ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
‘Brew Five Chinese Tea Bags’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 15

'Brew Five Chinese Tea Bags' – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 15
This handout photograph taken and released by National Police of Ukraine on Feb. 14, 2024, shows a hospital building destroyed as a result of a missile attack in Selydove, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said the Russian missile strike killed at least three people, including a 38-year-old pregnant woman and her nine-year-old son. (Photo by Handout / National Police of Ukraine / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /HO/ NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
By John Moretti
Feb. 15, 03:38
Russians said to be sending nuclear arms to space; Umerov pleased with coalition’s progress on drones, F-16s, etc.; Moscow’s troops move forward in Donetsk region and along left bank
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows EXCLUSIVE Europe
Feb. 14, 15:17
OPINION: Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows
By Anders Aslund
Putin’s Genocidal Myth in-depth War in Ukraine
Feb. 12, 11:58
OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth
By Timothy Snyder
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 13:46
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts
By Kyiv Post
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’ War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 13:04
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
By Kyiv Post