Russian forces launched yet another mass missile attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, Feb. 15, with explosions reported in cities across the country, including several in the Kyiv region.
In the capital, Kyiv Post reporters were woken by an air raid alert shortly before 5 a.m.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that several Tu-95MS strategic bombers had left the Olenya airfield in Russia's far north, prompting the alert to be issued.
But it was lifted hours later, with the air force saying in a post on Telegram that the "missile threat is over".
Explosions were officially reported in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Poltava regions.
Kyiv's local government said the air alert had been in place for more than two hours, but "anti-aircraft defense destroyed all enemy missiles" aimed at the city.
The governor of the eastern Zaporizhzhia region said one person was injured, and "an infrastructure object" was hit.
As reported by the local military authorities, civilian facilities in the Khmelnytskyi region have incurred damage. Additionally, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, civil infrastructure has been targeted by the Russian Federation. Furthermore, a fire erupted in warehouses within the Mirgorodsky district of the Poltava region.
The mayor of Lviv reported on the explosion and strike in the city in the West of Ukraine, windows were blown out on the street by a blast wave.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)