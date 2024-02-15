Russian forces launched yet another mass missile attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, Feb. 15, with explosions reported in cities across the country, including several in the Kyiv region.

In the capital, Kyiv Post reporters were woken by an air raid alert shortly before 5 a.m.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that several Tu-95MS strategic bombers had left the Olenya airfield in Russia's far north, prompting the alert to be issued.

But it was lifted hours later, with the air force saying in a post on Telegram that the "missile threat is over".

Explosions were officially reported in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Poltava regions.

Kyiv's local government said the air alert had been in place for more than two hours, but "anti-aircraft defense destroyed all enemy missiles" aimed at the city.

Advertisement

The governor of the eastern Zaporizhzhia region said one person was injured, and "an infrastructure object" was hit.