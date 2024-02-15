A nighttime Ukrainian drone attack ignited a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region near the border between the two countries, Russian authorities reported Thursday, with sources from Ukraine's Military Intelligence, as cited by Kyiv Post, confirming the information.

According to these sources, it was a "successful special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR)."

Regional governor Roman Starovoit stated on social media that there were no casualties, urging the local population to remain calm.

"Following a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk region, a fire has broken out in an oil depot," Starovoit announced on Telegram.