A nighttime Ukrainian drone attack ignited a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region near the border between the two countries, Russian authorities reported Thursday, with sources from Ukraine's Military Intelligence, as cited by Kyiv Post, confirming the information.

According to these sources, it was a "successful special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR)."

Regional governor Roman Starovoit stated on social media that there were no casualties, urging the local population to remain calm.

"Following a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk region, a fire has broken out in an oil depot," Starovoit announced on Telegram.

Ukraine has escalated its drone and missile attacks on Russian territory in recent months, particularly targeting Russia's energy and military installations.

Advertisement

In anticipation of the second anniversary of Russia's offensive against its neighbor on Feb. 24, both sides have been carrying out daily drone and missile attacks against each other.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024 LIVE
5 hours ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-18-2024
By Kyiv Post
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump Ukraine
11 hours ago
Munich Security Conference Insider: Day 2 - Zelensky, Scholz and Shadow of Trump
By Irina Pavlova
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris Ukraine
14 hours ago
US 'Can't Play Political Games' Over Ukraine Aid: VP Harris
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (4)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Polska🇺🇦💪
Polska🇺🇦💪 Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

FY putler.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Good shot Ukraine!

It is wrong both strategically and morally for any western ally to gimp Ukraine's ability to reciprocate missile attacks within Russia. With solely Kremlin supplied propaganda, most russian voters remain oblivious and sheltered from their evil their leader perpetrates.

Sadly the only way to wake them up, and extend the consequences of putins crimes in terms they will understand, seems to be to blow stuff up within russia itself.

Russia should not be allowed to bomb Ukraine without russian voters expecting a similar retaliation.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Wael
Wael Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The Western world benefits from what happens between Ukraine and Russia for the following reasons :

1. To weaken the Russian regime ...
2 . Increase their influence worldwide and contain the Chinese rise and expansion ...
3 . Sell weapons and renew their stocks in the reserves of weapons ...
4 . Try their products ...
5 . Benefit more from the natural Russian resources at less prices ...

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It’s a nightmare isn’t it Vlad?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Eurotopics: Trump's Nato Threat - Time to Power up European Defence?
Next » Ukraine Sends More Troops to 'Extremely Critical' Avdiivka