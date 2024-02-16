Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-16-2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers her speech during the opening of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, southern Germany on February 16, 2024. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) pose after signing a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support, as in background are seen Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (L), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (C) and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (R), at the Chancellery in Berlin on February 16, 2024. Zelensky's key visits to Germany and France comes at a critical time as Ukraine faces mounting pressure on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)