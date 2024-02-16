Search

LIVE Updated 1 day ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-16-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-16-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-16-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
2 days ago

Munich Security Conference Insider, Day 1: Harris and Navalnaya Star

Munich Security Conference Insider, Day 1: Harris and Navalnaya Star
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers her speech during the opening of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, southern Germany on February 16, 2024. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)
...
By Irina Pavlova
1 day ago
A report from this important annual international security forum from Kyiv Post’s special correspondent.
Key Points of Ukraine’s 'Historic' Security Pact with Germany

Key Points of Ukraine's 'Historic' Security Pact with Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) pose after signing a bilateral agreement on security commitments and long-term support, as in background are seen Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (L), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (C) and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (R), at the Chancellery in Berlin on February 16, 2024. Zelensky's key visits to Germany and France comes at a critical time as Ukraine faces mounting pressure on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago
The agreement Zelensky has signed lays out support for the buildup of a modern army for a post-war Ukraine that can repel further future attacks by Russia.
HUR Chief Budanov Vows ‘Retaliatory Actions Within Russia’ Following His Wife Poisoning

HUR Chief Budanov Vows 'Retaliatory Actions Within Russia' Following His Wife Poisoning
Kyrylo Budanov
...
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1 day ago
Ukraine’s spymaster admitted that he knew who was behind the poisoning of his wife and added that “in the near future, you will see the corresponding actions on Russian territory.”
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin's Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Ukraine Withdraws From Position South of Embattled Avdiivka as Kremlin Infantry Advances

Ukraine Withdraws From Position South of Embattled Avdiivka as Kremlin Infantry Advances
Photo: @libkos (Instagram)
...
By Stefan Korshak
1 day ago
Battles were in progress deeper inside the city. Reports disagreed on how much longer hard-pressed Ukrainian forces could hold out, but most reported a massive Russian firepower advantage.
Zelensky Signs Law on Legalizing Medical Cannabis

Zelensky Signs Law on Legalizing Medical Cannabis
Photo:President’s Office
...
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago
Ukraine’s president signed a law to legalize the use of medical cannabis in Ukraine amidst the growing voice for its adoption in the country to help cope with war-related medical conditions.
EU Must Double Ukraine Aid, as US Turns Off The Taps: Institute

EU Must Double Ukraine Aid, as US Turns Off The Taps: Institute
A smaller Ukrainian flag flies next to a flag of the European Union in front of the EU-representation office in Berlin on April 5, 2022. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
...
By AFP
1 day ago
With existing funding having dried up, Republicans in the US House of Representatives are blocking authorising $60 billion in new military aid despite Ukrainian troops running out of ammunition.
Satirist Novelist as War Diarist

Satirist Novelist as War Diarist
...
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago
Andrey Kurkov, Ukraine's internationally bestselling writer and now also a war diarist, discusses with Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo the impact of Russia's war on his country.
EXPLAINED: Fierce Fighting in Avdiivka - What We Know So Far

EXPLAINED: Fierce Fighting in Avdiivka - What We Know So Far
Photo :libkos
...
By Alisa Orlova
1 day ago
“Fierce battles are taking place within the city” of Avdiivka, with Ukrainian troops holding their ground and preparing new defensive positions. Lack of ammo is the cause, says the US.
The Plan Biden Needs to Present to Congress

The Plan Biden Needs to Present to Congress
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Senate passage of war aid for Ukraine in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
...
By Jonathan Sweet
1 day ago
...
By Mark Toth
1 day ago
With the US Congress preventing the Biden administration from mustering the support Ukraine needs to fight Russia, it’s time for a concerted effort from the “leader of the free world.”
New Drone Coalition Agreed to at Latest Ramstein Meeting

New Drone Coalition Agreed to at Latest Ramstein Meeting
Photo:Rustem Umerov/facebook
...
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
1 day ago
As Ukraine enters the third year of full-scale war, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group discussed air defenses, artillery systems, and F-16 fighters, and launched a multi-national Drone Coalition.
Eurotopics: War Against Ukraine - Two Years Since The Invasion

Eurotopics: War Against Ukraine - Two Years Since The Invasion
Photo: @libkos (Instagram)
...
By Eurotopics
1 day ago
Initially, the Ukrainian military surprised observers with its resilience. However, hopes that the counter-offensive would push back the aggressor were disappointed. Europe's press takes stock.
Russia Reportedly Brings In Additional 5,000 Troops in Occupied Mariupol

Russia Reportedly Brings In Additional 5,000 Troops in Occupied Mariupol
...
By Leo Chiu
1 day ago
...
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1 day ago
A local official noted “reinforcements of all kinds” around Mariupol as Russia brought in 5,000 more troops for training and to bolster reserve units for the eastern front.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 15, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 15, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
1 day ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
‘Extremely Critical, Threatening and Unstable’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 16

'Extremely Critical, Threatening and Unstable' – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 16
Avdiivka. Photo: @libkos (Instagram)
...
By John Moretti
2 days ago
Zelensky travels to France and Germany; AI-made video created rumors of Macron assassination plot; FBI informant arrested for lying about Biden dealings in Kyiv; Moscow sends elite units to Avdiivka.
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows EXCLUSIVE Europe
Feb. 14, 15:17
OPINION: Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows
By Anders Aslund
Putin’s Genocidal Myth in-depth War in Ukraine
Feb. 12, 11:58
OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth
By Timothy Snyder
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts War in Ukraine
Feb. 9, 13:46
Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts
By Kyiv Post
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’ War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 12:30
Russia Storming Avdiivka with ‘Very Large Forces’
By Kyiv Post
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead War in Ukraine
Feb. 8, 13:04
Russian Infantry ‘Banned from Using Armored Vehicles’ to Attack Dnipro Bridgehead
By Kyiv Post