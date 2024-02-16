You can read ead the update here.

Ukraine said Friday there was fierce fighting in the beleaguered frontline city of Avdiivka, which has become a main Russian target ahead of the second anniversary of its full-scale invasion.

What's happening?

There’s intense fighting going on in Avdiivka, a city in Ukraine that’s become a key target for Russian forces. The Ukrainian military reports that there are bitter battles happening inside the city, with troops holding their ground and preparing new defensive positions.

“Fierce battles are taking place within the city,” Oleksandr Tarnavsky, a Ukrainian general in the east, said on social media.

“Our troops are using all available forces and means to restrain the enemy,” he said.

“New positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared, taking into account all possible scenarios,” added Tarnavsky.

Advertisement

Tarnavsky called the situation in Avdiivka “difficult but controlled” and said commanders have been tasked to “stabilize the situation.”

The Ukrainian military said on its social media that Ukrainian troops were being reinforced and were “standing their ground.”

Why it matters?

Avdiivka is strategically important, and its capture would be a significant victory for Russia, especially as the anniversary of the invasion approaches. The situation is dire, with civilians being evacuated as the risk of the city falling to Russian control increases.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors.

The ratio is roughly one to seven

Oleksandr Borodin, press officer for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said on Thursday, Feb. 15, that the balance of forces in Avdiivka heavily favors the Russians, with about seven times more Russian troops than Ukrainian forces. This situation is considered critical.

Borodin explained that unlike in previous scenarios, where Ukrainian forces faced a mix of “prisoners” and “special forces,” the current opposition includes linear mechanized brigades from Russia and specialized GRU units.

Advertisement

“The ratio is about one to seven. This poses a significant challenge. In comparison to Bakhmut, where we faced a defensive scenario against Wagner forces, here we encounter linear mechanized brigades of the Russian Federation and GRU specialists,” he explained.

Ukrainian troops are facing a tough defense situation, with some units needing to cover all angles, making it challenging to defend against potential attacks from any direction.

“Some of our units are operating in a 360-degree defensive format, signifying the severity of the situation. While this doesn’t imply complete encirclement, it does mean that the enemy can strike from nearly all directions in certain areas.”

On Friday morning, Feb. 16, Borodin reported that the Russian army used phosphorus in Avdiivka.