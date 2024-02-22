Search

LIVE Updated 1 hour ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-22-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-22-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
8 hours ago

Brazil Сondemns 'Paralysis' on Gaza, Ukraine at Tense G20 Meeting

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (C-back), Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil (4rd R) and Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Todd (2nd L) attend a meeting between representatives of the Venezuela and Guyana governments to discuss the crisis surrounding the territory of Essequibo which has long pitted their two countries, at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 25, 2024. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP)
By AFP
1 hour ago
Opening the two-day meeting, Brazil's top diplomat, Mauro Vieira, said the explosion of global conflicts shows international institutions like the United Nations are not working.
Ukraine Develops Anti-Thermal Imaging Poncho for Armed Forces

By Julia Struck
1 hour ago
An anti-thermal imaging poncho enhances camouflage against night vision devices and makes a soldier virtually invisible to infrared detection.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 21, 2024

ISW-map
By ISW
1 hour ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
‘I Hope Kim Got the Extended Warrantee’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 22

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar monitor the sky from their positions in the Bakhmut sector in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2024. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
By John Moretti
4 hours ago
EU slaps sanctions on 200 more groups that aid Russia; Mortars kill another civilian; Blogger who wrote about Moscow’s losses in Avdiivka commits suicide; Russian forces gain in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia
