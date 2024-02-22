The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is developing an anti-thermal imaging poncho (cape) for the Ukrainian troops to help them blend into the background when viewed through night vision devices and infrared (IR) targeting systems, as reported on the ministry’s official website.

The project is under the purview of the Ministry’s Central Department of Development and Material Support.

“Our goal is to camouflage military personnel and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible,” Deputy Defense Minister Vitaly Polovenko stated.

Five samples of various IR camouflage fabrics for the ponchos are presently being tested at the Central Department, focusing on creating a material that effectively absorbs infrared radiation and exhibits low thermal conductivity.

The Ministry says the developed product would render Ukrainian military personnel less visible to enemy thermal imagers and night vision devices.

Advertisement

The materials for the anti-thermal vision cape must be flexible, environmentally resistant to atmospheric conditions, sun-resistant (i.e., resistant to exposure to solar UV radiation), and possess effective masking properties in varied terrains, the statement discloses.

“Ongoing testing is currently in progress,” the message read.

Last October, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced the development of an invisibility cloak for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) troops, describing it as a “super defense” against Russian thermal imagers and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

Other Topics of Interest Second Ukrainian Strike on Congregating Russian Troops in 48 Hours Reportedly Kills 60 Russian commanders simply don’t seem to learn from their mistakes as massing troops in occupied Ukraine are hit by HIMARS missile attacks two days running.

While details on the functionality of the new clothing were not extensively revealed, Fedorov emphasized its compactness and lightweight design, weighing less than 2.5 kg. The poncho offers high protection against rain and wet snow, is non-flammable, and shields against high temperatures.

In a released video showcasing a finished sample, the effectiveness of the poncho was illustrated through thermal imaging footage of three figures – one presumably wearing the poncho and two not. The video didn’t indicate the conditions of the three and whether they had been motionless for some time.

Advertisement

As Kyiv Post analyst Steve Brown noted, the new anti-thermal imaging poncho results were not flawless. In Fedorov’s video, a dappled outline of the raincoat wearer was still visible.