President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" at a public fundraising event Wednesday in California.
"We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden said in a brief speech at the event in San Francisco that was attended by a small group of reporters.
In a hot mic slip in January 2022, Biden similarly called a Fox News journalist a "son of a bitch."
Biden's burst of strong language follows other occasions in which he has called the Russian president, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a "butcher" and a "war criminal."
Biden has said the United States will announce a package of tough new sanctions Friday against Russia over the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
At the fundraising event, Biden also attacked his presumed November election rival Donald Trump for comparing his legal woes to the fate of Navalny.
"If I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you'd all think I should be committed," Biden said.
Comments
Biden is not wrong in his evaluation of Putin. I consider him dangerous. He just keeps on killing people who disagree. Putin is a dangerous President who has robbed the good people of Russia. When you think of the environment in Ukraine and Russia then environment becomes serious. My my all those bomb smokes can not be good and must contain toxicity for the air, food and water. Why is no on except Zelensky and Biden saying something about this. The climate is being affecting from acts of war.
Biden is a sleepy fossil SOB.
The words Biden spoke were not wrong about Putin, but verbal outbursts like this are symptomatic of a person experiencing cognitive decline and are ill advised.
Somehow he thinks that environmental concerns are more important than thermo nuclear war. This is typical of the far left who want to ban all fossil fuels, even natural gas, and that’s just nuts.
@Imokru2, I agree about Biden but when I look at the alternative I immediately go back to Biden even though he could pass away in the next few years and the VP does not give me good vibes. I have no desire to put a rapist in the White House.