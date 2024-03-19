Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-19-2024

German Leopard 2A5 tank parked at a European training area. Ukraine received about 80 tanks like this from its European allies in 2023. Image published by the European Parliamentary Research Service on Jan. 31 2023.
A woman (L) passes by a poster depicting a bomb reading "We are being punished by the Brussels sanctions", in Budapest on October 18, 2022. Hungary on October 14, 2022 published a national consultation survey asking citizens to agree or disagree with the government's opposition to European Union sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP)
The French flag is pictured on a uniform of a French soldier from an observation unit during the NATO exercise 'Saber Junction 23' at the Hohenfels trainings area, southern Germany, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Chelsea's stadium, Stamford Bridge is pictured in London on March 10, 2022, as Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban, throwing his plans to sell the European and world club champions into disarray. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF - Conseil Representatif des Institutions juives de France) at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 18, 2024. (Photo by Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP)