LIVE Updated Mar. 19, 18:05

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-19-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-19-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 19, 01:00

Big-Ticket, Expensive, Heavily Armored NATO Tanks Mostly Overweight Duds in the Russo-Ukrainian War

German Leopard 2A5 tank parked at a European training area. Ukraine received about 80 tanks like this from its European allies in 2023. Image published by the European Parliamentary Research Service on Jan. 31 2023.
...
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 19, 18:05
Considering how much kerchief-twisting there was about it in the first place, and how they are doing in the war right now, handing over top-end NATO tanks to Ukraine doesn’t look like a great idea.
Read more

Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat Over ‘Judicial Interference’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) gives a speech to the Riigikogu or Estonian parliament in Tallinn, Estonia on Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo by RAIGO PAJULA / AFP)
...
By Leo Chiu
Mar. 19, 17:17
Tallinn protested against what it termed as Moscow’s “anti-security hybrid operations” against Estonia and expelled a Russian diplomat over “interference” in judicial processes.
Read more

Russia Claims New Advances in East as Kyiv Awaits Western Support

Avdiivka .Photo:libkos
...
By AFP
Mar. 19, 16:01
Facing a difficult situation on the front lines, Kyiv has responded with an increasing number of incursions and attacks on Russian territory bordering Ukraine.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

Sanctions on Russia Are Too Weak/Ineffective

A woman (L) passes by a poster depicting a bomb reading "We are being punished by the Brussels sanctions", in Budapest on October 18, 2022. Hungary on October 14, 2022 published a national consultation survey asking citizens to agree or disagree with the government's opposition to European Union sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP)
...
By Timothy Ash
Mar. 19, 15:44
The conclusion is that the West is failing to arm and finance Ukraine sufficiently to win the war and to sanction Russia to halt its war on Ukraine. Sanctions are, therefore, failing, Ash writes.
Read more

French Army Says Prepared for 'Toughest' Engagements

The French flag is pictured on a uniform of a French soldier from an observation unit during the NATO exercise 'Saber Junction 23' at the Hohenfels trainings area, southern Germany, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 19, 15:20
The statement from ground army chief of staff General Pierre Schill comes after President Emmanuel Macron said he would not rule out dispatching ground troops to help Ukraine fight Russia.
Read more

Ukraine 'Hacktivists' Fighting Russia on Digital Front

This photograph taken in Kyiv on February 26, 2024 shows a laptop screen with a webpage of the IT Army of Ukraine group of volunteer hackers. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 19, 13:38
The hacker group was born out of a call 48 hours into Russia's invasion by Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mikhailo Fedorov for Kyiv to create an "IT army".
Read more

EU Drafts Law to Send Profits from Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

Chelsea's stadium, Stamford Bridge is pictured in London on March 10, 2022, as Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban, throwing his plans to sell the European and world club champions into disarray. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 19, 13:33
If passed, the EU legislation would provide a mechanism for Ukraine to receive money from frozen Russian assets in July.
Read more

US Defense Сhief Says Washington Will Not Let Ukraine Fail

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 19, 12:40
Washington announced $300 million in assistance for Ukraine last week, but Austin said it was only possible due to savings on recent purchases by the Pentagon.
Read more

The Macron Doctrine

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF - Conseil Representatif des Institutions juives de France) at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 18, 2024. (Photo by Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP)
...
By Andrei Piontkovsky
Mar. 19, 09:09
...
By Jason Galie
Mar. 19, 09:09
Finally, a European leader has woken up to challenge Putin by reminding him that Russia is not the only nuclear power on the continent. With the US in hibernation, Europe must now lead the way.
Read more

Zelensky Says ‘Critically Important’ for US to Approve Aid Soon

...
By AFP
Mar. 19, 08:48
A $60 billion aid package for Kyiv has been blocked in the Republican-led House of Representatives as Speaker Mike Johnson insists the funds must be linked to more action against illegal immigration.
Read more

Morning News Update for March 19

...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 19, 08:14
Kyiv Post’s overnight supplement to War in Ukraine Update for March 19.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 18, 2024

ISW - map.
...
By ISW
Mar. 19, 08:10
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘A New Way of Doing Business’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 19

US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 18, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
Mar. 19, 02:33
EU tops up its pool for Kyiv aid; Missiles rain down on both sides of the border; Government announces another $129M for drones; US senator says a loan would get the $60B aid deal done
Read more
