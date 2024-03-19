Overview: Moscow continues missile attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod

EU boosts military aid to Kyiv by €5 billion

Zelensky meets with US Republican Senator to discuss stalled aid package

Domestic attack drone production surpasses that of Shahed drones made for Russia Russia and Ukraine trade air attacks on either side of the border In the early hours of Monday, Russia launched five missiles on the Kharkiv region and two missiles on the northeastern Sumy region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said, escalating what had already been a relentless series of guided missile attacks on the border regions. "The amount of shelling and the use of tactical aviation and multiple launch rocket systems has increased significantly compared to last week," the governor of Sumy region, Volodymyr Artiukh, said. He said the region had been bombarded more than 3,000 times since the start of the year, more than 24 times Monday morning alone, and that local authorities evacuated 285 residents, including 26 children. In the early hours of Monday, Russian missiles struck a fire department in Kharkiv, injuring a rescue worker, while, at the same time, Moscow's airstrikes also hit apartment buildings and other civilian targets in the Kherson region, injuring four residents.

On the other side of the border, Ukrainian shelling killed four people just outside the Russian city of Belgorod on Monday, bringing the total number of dead in the region since last week to 15, authorities said.

EC increases Ukraine aid by €5 billion with the creation of a dedicated fund On Monday, the European Council voted to increase the ceiling of its joint fund by €5 billion ($5.4 billion), by establishing a dedicated Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) within the recently created European Peace Facility (EPF) fund. Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Deploys New EW Systems Capable of Suppressing Russian Drones Up to 20km The new system could reportedly identify Russian drone operators' positions, suppress and disorient drones, and interfere with guided aerial bombs. "The newly established UAF will allow the EU to further support the evolving needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the provision of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training," a statement from the EC reads. Last month, the EU agreed on the €50 billion ($54.3 billion) EPF, which Reuters describes as "a giant cashback scheme, giving EU members refunds for sending munitions to other countries." President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the EU for the dedicated assistance fund in his nightly address on Monday: