French land forces are ready to respond to any threat as they prepare for even "the toughest engagements", their commander said in remarks published Tuesday.

The statement from ground army chief of staff General Pierre Schill comes after President Emmanuel Macron said he would not rule out dispatching ground troops to help Ukraine fight Russia.

The French army "is ready", Schill wrote in an op-ed piece in French daily Le Monde.

"However the international situation may evolve, French people can be certain that their soldiers stand ready to respond," he said.

Schill said a display of French military capabilities would help to "deter any attack on France".

"To protect itself from any attack and to defend its interests, the French army is preparing for even the toughest engagements," he said.

He quoted the Latin adage "si vis pacem, para bellum" -- "if you want peace, prepare for war".

Advertisement

Schill said that France could engage a division of 20,000 troops in a coalition within 30 days and could itself command an army of around 60,000 soldiers by joining other allied nations.

The French army says it counts 121,000 soldiers and can call up 24,000 reservists.

Schill did not specifically refer to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the risk of the conflict spreading. But he said "the sources of crisis are multiplying and carry with them risks of spiralling or extending".

His comments are the latest stark assessment of the situation by a top European military commander.

Not Good.
Other Topics of Interest

Not Good.

Trends are running markedly against Ukraine this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson must put Ukraine funding on the table right now, as the situation is becoming critical, the author writes.

Britain's chief of the general staff, General Patrick Sanders, said in January that British citizens should be prepared to fight in a potential land war.

Sweden's army chief Micael Byden also alarmed many of his compatriots when he said "Swedes have to mentally prepare for war".

Macron's stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin has been hardening, with the French leader recently describing Putin as a threat not just to Ukraine but to the security of all Europeans.

France has also blamed Russia for a flurry of cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

Advertisement

Macron, who has stated repeatedly that "Russia cannot win this war", shocked European allies in February by refusing to rule out the sending of Western ground troops.

He has also described the Ukraine war as "existential" for Europe.

However, French deputies and experts have worried publicly about a lack of equipment and ammunition which they say would cut short any direct confrontation with a strong enemy after only a few months.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
9 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
7 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (5)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
hans
hans Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

We stand with Ukraine! We are pressuring our congressmen to pass the bill to fund aid to Ukraine. Russia must not be allowed to invade neighboring countries with impunity. Putin must be defeated, arrested and stand trial at the Haig for crimes against humanity.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Phil
Phil Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

What ?? We (France) are "ready" - but we only have a few months of ammo . . . ??

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Stockholm
Stockholm Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I see the Kyiv Times is including humor columns now.
This was one of the funniest.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russia has been staging a one sided war against all democratic allies for decades. It's a hybrid war. What is included in a hybrid war?  

1. Steal assets and disrupt critical infrastructure with cybercrime tools. 

2. Sow dissent over the internet and other media, to make citizens and international allies distrust and dislike each other. 

3. Support the ascent of an autocrat's cronies into key foreign leadership roles (political, legal, regulatory, educational, corporate media). 

4. Foment coups, genocide and social strife abroad and then support resulting refugee streams towards democratic borders to destabilize them and sow further economic and domestic chaos. 

5. Eliminate voices of opposition both domestically and abroad via murder or fake accusations concocted to discredit.  

Incredibly, all of the above for some reason are still not considered by our old school leadership as being sufficient to trigger NATO's article 5. As such all democratic nations hopes lie instead in supporting Ukraines' rightful military defence.

We have every legal and moral right to join Ukraine's fight to restore its borders.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Sasha
Sasha Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

France beats everyone when it comes to chatting!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous ICU Weekly Insight: March 18 - NBU Surprises With a Rate Cut
Next » Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat Over Transnistria Polling Station Dispute