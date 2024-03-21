Search

LIVE Updated Mar. 21, 18:54

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-21-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-21-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
Mar. 21, 01:00

Modern-Day Kobzar Performs Songs of Resistance in Russo-Ukrainian War

By Kyiv Post
Mar. 21, 18:54
Taras Stolyar performs the iconic Ukrainian instrument, the bandura, at The National Museum of Ukraine in the Second World War, in a living exhibition of the current Russo-Ukrainian War.
Read more

Zelensky Calls For Air Defences After Russian Missiles Target Kyiv

By AFP
Mar. 21, 13:00
Ukraine's air force said it shot down 31 Russian missiles targeting Kyiv, an attack that comes after Moscow vowed to respond to an escalation in Ukrainian strikes on its border regions.
Read more

Eurotopics: Weimar Triangle - EU Closing Ranks?

By Euractiv
Mar. 21, 11:35
Europe's press looks hopefully to this three-country format, which has been dubbed the "Weimar Triangle" since a meeting of foreign ministers in the central German city of Weimar in 1991.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

Facing Putin Threat, EU Pushes to Arm Ukraine -- And Itself

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell talks during a press conference with Ukraine's Prime Minister after an EU-Ukraine association council meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 21, 09:00
Over two years into Moscow's all-out war against its neighbour, Kyiv's troops are struggling to hold back the Russian army as Western support fails to keep pace with the fighting.
Read more

White House Warns Kyiv it Cannot Say When Ukraine Aid Will Come

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes part in a press conference with Ukrainian President's chief of staff, in Kyiv on March 20, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
...
By AFP
Mar. 21, 08:27
Kyiv's army is facing manpower and ammunition shortages on the battlefield amid political wrangling in the US Congress that has raised uncertainty over the future of Western support.
Read more

Kyiv Missile Attack: Multiple Explosions in Capital as Russia Launches Massive Strike

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
...
By Alisa Orlova
Mar. 21, 08:07
As reported by Ukraine's Air Force following the overnight attack, a total of 31 out of 31 launched missiles were intercepted and shot down.
Read more

Russia Announces Creation of Two New Ground Armies After Sham Presidential Election

Photo courtesy Indications & Warnings open source intelligence
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 21, 05:34
Analysts say up to 400,000 additional Russians could be called up to reinforce existing forces in Ukraine.
Read more

Kyiv Attacked, ‘People Continue to Suffer and Die’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 21

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
Mar. 21, 04:07
Kyiv attacked; Czech-provided ammo likely shipping in June; Moscow expected to leverage Kyiv weapon shortfall soon; Pressure builds to evacuate Belgorod
Read more
Top News
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech & Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order  
Mar. 31, 14:32
OPINION: Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order
By Bohdan Nahaylo