Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that 14 new divisions and 16 new brigades will comprise two new ground armies as the Kremlin continues its relentless and unprovoked war against Ukraine.
So far, Russia has managed to replenish its ranks of ground forces who have perished, often at a rate of more than 1,000 per day, with foreign mercenaries and untrained former prisoner convicts.
Overall, Russia has more than three times the population of Ukraine, making it easier to toss in so-called “meat grinder” assaults at Ukrainian positions.
Ukraine is also having difficulty withstanding attacks due to lack of munitions and weapons from the West, notably from Washington, DC, upon whom it has been mostly dependent, and whose lower house in the legislature has stalled on provisions for months.
Open-source intelligence site Indications and Warnings noted that up to 400,000 additional Russians will be called up to reinforce the invasion.
PREPARE TO BE MOBILIZED: With Putin's re-coronation in the bag, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu announces the creation of 2 new ground armies, 14 new divisions and 16 new brigades. These will be new units. Putin's next call up will be for at least 300-400,000 mobniks. https://t.co/02IO8DrOlY— Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) March 20, 2024
Its daily war update said that “heavy combat continues” near Avdiivka, which took Russia nearly 10 years to conquer since the Russo-Ukrainian war started in early 2014.
“Russian [military] formations continue attempts to push West,” the report said.
Putin – through presidential decrees – has illegally enshrined four Ukrainian regions as parts of the Russian Federation: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
Invading Russian forces do not fully control any of the aforementioned regions.
