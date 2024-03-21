Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that 14 new divisions and 16 new brigades will comprise two new ground armies as the Kremlin continues its relentless and unprovoked war against Ukraine. 

So far, Russia has managed to replenish its ranks of ground forces who have perished, often at a rate of more than 1,000 per day, with foreign mercenaries and untrained former prisoner convicts.

Overall, Russia has more than three times the population of Ukraine, making it easier to toss in so-called “meat grinder” assaults at Ukrainian positions.

Ukraine is also having difficulty withstanding attacks due to lack of munitions and weapons from the West, notably from Washington, DC, upon whom it has been mostly dependent, and whose lower house in the legislature has stalled on provisions for months.

Advertisement

Open-source intelligence site Indications and Warnings noted that up to 400,000 additional Russians will be called up to reinforce the invasion.

Its daily war update said that “heavy combat continues” near Avdiivka,  which took Russia nearly 10 years to conquer since the Russo-Ukrainian war started in early 2014.

“Russian [military] formations continue attempts to push West,” the report said.

Putin – through presidential decrees – has illegally enshrined four Ukrainian regions as parts of the Russian Federation: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Invading Russian forces do not fully control any of the aforementioned regions.

Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian-Held Nuclear Plant, Says Moscow Spreading 'Fakes'
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Denies Attacking Russian-Held Nuclear Plant, Says Moscow Spreading 'Fakes'

The head of Ukraine's centre for countering disinformation said Russia was intensifying a "campaign of provocation and fakes" after it claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the plant on Sunday.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark was a reporter and editor for the Kyiv Post from 2006 to 2016 and still contributes as a freelancer. The native Chicagoan has bylines with the Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Associated Press, Ukrainian Weekly, Irish Times, and Ukraine Business Insight, among other publications. He is a former U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, a graduate of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, and fluent in the Ukrainian and Russian languages.
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
9 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
13 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Thinker
Thinker Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Over the next 24 months Russia is on track to will run out 90% 0f its remaining experienced soldiers, tanks, artillery and infantry fighting vehicles, and funding.
At that point Ukraine can dictate its terms to stop the fighting.
Meantime it will be correct to signal all mediators like Erdogan, the pope, etc that Russia would have to compensate Ukraine fully, and cede prime Russian territory and assets.
Then Putin might finally get that time is not on his side.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Gregc
Gregc Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The USA continues its shameful lack of support while Ukraine is being destroyed

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Kyiv Attacked, ‘People Continue to Suffer and Die’ – War in Ukraine Update for March 21
Next » Kyiv Missile Attack: Multiple Explosions in Capital as Russia Launches Massive Strike