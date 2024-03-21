Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that 14 new divisions and 16 new brigades will comprise two new ground armies as the Kremlin continues its relentless and unprovoked war against Ukraine.

So far, Russia has managed to replenish its ranks of ground forces who have perished, often at a rate of more than 1,000 per day, with foreign mercenaries and untrained former prisoner convicts.

Overall, Russia has more than three times the population of Ukraine, making it easier to toss in so-called “meat grinder” assaults at Ukrainian positions.

Ukraine is also having difficulty withstanding attacks due to lack of munitions and weapons from the West, notably from Washington, DC, upon whom it has been mostly dependent, and whose lower house in the legislature has stalled on provisions for months.

Open-source intelligence site Indications and Warnings noted that up to 400,000 additional Russians will be called up to reinforce the invasion.