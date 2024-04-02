Search

LIVE Updated Apr. 2, 19:30

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-02-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-02-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 2, 01:00

Bucha, 2 Years After the Massacre

By Kyiv Post
Apr. 2, 19:30
Kyiv Post visited the Kyiv suburb that witnessed the horrors of Russian occupation at the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kremlin-Financed Political Influence Network in Europe Scandal Widens, 24 Officials Named

March 31 image produced by the pro-democracy information group New Insight headlining an article about possible Russian bribe-passing to European Parliament members in exchange for support to Kremlin agenda, particularly reduced support to Ukraine and NATO.
By Stefan Korshak
Apr. 2, 18:01
The politicians allegedly benefited directly from promoting Moscow in European media. Some accused say it’s really left-wing Europe Big Brother trying to undermine popular right-wing politicians.
Ukrainian War Damage Claims System Launches

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on March 28, 2024, shows a residential building destroyed as a result of a missile attack in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP)
By AFP
Apr. 2, 12:43
The Register of Damages for Ukraine opened formally in The Hague during a conference bringing together senior officials from Ukraine, The Netherlands and European institutions.
