A Republican US House of Representatives lawmaker says that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) will floor a funding bill that includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine when the lower chamber of the legislature reconvenes on April 9.

Speaking to the “Face the Nation” television program on March 31, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said that “the CIA director and Secretary of Defense…everybody has made it clear that we're at a critical juncture on the ground that is beginning to be able to impact not only the morale of the Ukrainians that fight but also their will to fight.”

Turner is the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

It is unclear whether changes will be made to the bill passed by the Senate or whether the House will move forward with its own bill, with a different funding amount for Kyiv, before it is sent to President Joe Biden for approval or veto.



If the House passes its own bill it would cause funding legislation to have to be passed again in the US Senate before advancing to the President’s desk causing a significant delay in providing military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been incrementally ceding ground to invading Russian forces as Kyiv’s weapons capacity is degrading due to a shortage of munitions, exacerbated by Capitol Hill’s delay.

“Russia maintains a significant quantitative advantage in the conflict, overmatching Ukraine in munitions and equipment numbers,” British Defense Intelligence posted to social media on March 30.